Gold recovers from more than eight-month low on weaker dollar and US stimulus

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose 1% on Monday, recovering from a more than eight-month low touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened and the US passed a $1.9-trillion stimulus package.

Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,749.77 per ounce by 5.17am, after hitting its lowest since June at $1,716.85 on Friday. US gold futures rose 1% to $1,746.70.

Gold prices tumbled 3% on Friday, posting their biggest monthly drop since November 2016 in February, due to a spike in US bond yields.

“A reversal of the higher yield trend and a weaker dollar are allowing gold to move a little bit higher,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi, adding that the US stimulus is also underpinning bullion prices further.

US President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9-trillion coronavirus relief package early on Saturday.

The dollar slipped from a one-week high hit in the previous session, raising gold’s appeal for holders of other currencies. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, likely to result from widespread stimulus, while higher bond yields challenge that status.

On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important hurdle for gold to rise further, Innes said.

Meanwhile, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, fell 0.6% on Friday to the lowest since May 2020.

Speculators cut their bullish positions in Comex gold and silver contracts in the week to February 23, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

Silver rose 0.8% to $26.82 an ounce, while palladium climbed 1.2% to $2,345.96. Platinum gained 2% to $1,212.33.

Reuters