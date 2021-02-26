Markets SA yields spike amid global bond selloff The rand reached an intraday weakest level of R15.08/$ before recovering to below just below R15 BL PREMIUM

SA’s benchmark bond yields rose to a four-month high as concerns about US inflation sparked a global bond selloff that spilt over into equity markets and curbed investor demand for higher yielding assets.

The yield on the R2030 bond jumped 13 basis points to 9.13% on Friday, the highest since early November, as rising US treasury yields signalled that the market was pricing in faster growth and inflation in the world’s biggest economy. Bond yields move inversely to prices...