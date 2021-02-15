Markets Gryphon bets big on SA bonds The boutique asset manager has placed 70% of multi-asset funds into SA government bonds saying yield advantage will keep foreigners buying BL PREMIUM

Gryphon Asset Management, the boutique asset manager founded in 1998, is betting big on SA government bonds despite the country’s fiscal uncertainties as it says this asset class offers investors the best risk-adjusted return opportunity.

Cape Town-based Gryphon, which believes asset allocation is the main contributor to performance, has allocated 70% of the assets under management (AUM) of its two flagship multi-asset funds — the Gryphon Flexible and Gryphon Prudential funds — to government bonds. The remaining 30% of the two funds’ AUM is in local cash with zero equity exposure as Gryphon says SA’s yield advantage over developed markets will maintain foreign appetite for local debt, supporting the rand...