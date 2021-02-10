Bond yields keep rising before budget, but debt path counters global liquidity
Market expectation is that the situation might turn out to be better than expected, analyst says
10 February 2021 - 16:01
SA bond yields are ticking up ahead of finance minister Tito Mboweni’s budget on February 24 as concern about the country’s long-term debt trajectory counters positive global liquidity conditions that have pushed the rand to well below R15/$.
Moody’s Investors Service warned earlier this week that SA’s fiscal challenges could cause debt levels to breach 100% of GDP as early as the 2022 budget. The ratings agency, which has SA on a negative outlook, said it is likely to downgrade the country further if debt pressures worsened faster and lasted longer than it is forecasting...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now