JSE surges above 65,000 to record, led by Naspers and Woolworths
Rocketing Tencent boosts multinational internet giant, while retail company releases an upbeat trading statement
25 January 2021 - 10:24
Corporate news helped propel the JSE up almost 2% on Monday and above the psychologically important 65,000 points for the first time, with Naspers and Woolworths leading the gains in a generally risk-on global environment.
In morning trade, Naspers was up 7.69% to R3,838,05, on track for its best day since March 2020, and taking its lead from Tencent...
