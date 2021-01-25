Markets JSE surges above 65,000 to record, led by Naspers and Woolworths Rocketing Tencent boosts multinational internet giant, while retail company releases an upbeat trading statement BL PREMIUM

Corporate news helped propel the JSE up almost 2% on Monday and above the psychologically important 65,000 points for the first time, with Naspers and Woolworths leading the gains in a generally risk-on global environment.

In morning trade, Naspers was up 7.69% to R3,838,05, on track for its best day since March 2020, and taking its lead from Tencent...