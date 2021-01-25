African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit sets off leadership crisis
There is no indication yet what ‘other career opportunities’ are being considered
25 January 2021 - 08:45
UPDATED 25 January 2021 - 23:17
African Bank, which emerged out of one of SA’s biggest bank collapses, was thrown into a leadership crisis on Monday when CEO Basani Maluleke resigned abruptly on the eve of its release of year-end results.
Maluleke’s resignation, effective at the end of April, to pursue other career opportunities, leaves African Bank in the middle of a strategic growth push that includes acquisitions, bulking up its digital offering and diversifying its product offering to reduce its reliance on risky but lucrative unsecured loans...
