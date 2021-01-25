Companies / Financial Services African Bank CEO Basani Maluleke’s sudden exit sets off leadership crisis There is no indication yet what ‘other career opportunities’ are being considered BL PREMIUM

African Bank, which emerged out of one of SA’s biggest bank collapses, was thrown into a leadership crisis on Monday when CEO Basani Maluleke resigned abruptly on the eve of its release of year-end results.

Maluleke’s resignation, effective at the end of April, to pursue other career opportunities, leaves African Bank in the middle of a strategic growth push that includes acquisitions, bulking up its digital offering and diversifying its product offering to reduce its reliance on risky but lucrative unsecured loans...