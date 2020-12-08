Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — dollar
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
08 December 2020 - 10:29
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose the dollar as his stock pick of the day.
“Notwithstanding the sort of reprieve that we’ve had in the past few days, I think the market is going to get stronger throughout the Christmas period and I think the rand is going to be one of the beneficiaries of that, even if it’s short-lived. I think we’re going to see it below R15 to the dollar pretty soon.”
