Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — dollar

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

08 December 2020 - 10:29 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON
Picture: REUTERS/LEE JAE-WON

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose the dollar as his stock pick of the day.

“Notwithstanding the sort of reprieve that we’ve had in the past few days, I think the market is going to get stronger throughout the Christmas period and I think the rand is going to be one of the beneficiaries of that, even if it’s short-lived. I think we’re going to see it below R15 to the dollar pretty soon.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Bob Dylan scores a packet with his classic songs

Million-dollar stash for Nobel Prize winner as Universal buys up his back pages
World
19 hours ago

Global shares feel the heat from risk of no-deal Brexit

Equities fall as fresh China-US tension offset bets over more fiscal and central bank stimulus in Europe and the US
Markets
1 day ago

Asian shares slip off record peak as US plans sanctions on Chinese officials

Move prepared over their alleged role in Beijing’s disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock picks — dollar-rand and Glencore

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
Markets
4 days ago

Gold on track for weekly gain as dollar weakens

Spot gold and US futures rise amid optimism over a US fiscal stimulus deal
Markets
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE faces weaker Asian markets ahead of SA’s ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as progress made in US ...
Markets
3.
Gold firms on hopes for more US stimulus
Markets
4.
Oil slips as Covid-19 cases soar and fresh ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks under pressure as infection worries ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.