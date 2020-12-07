World / Americas

Bob Dylan scores a packet with his classic songs

Million-dollar stash for Nobel prize winner as Universal buys up his back pages

07 December 2020 - 18:48 Angus MacSwan
Bob Dylan. Picture: REUTERS
Bob Dylan. Picture: REUTERS

London — Universal Music Group’s publishing arm has bought Bob Dylan’s entire back catalogue of more than 600 songs, from towering classics such as 1965’s Like a Rolling Stone to this year’s 17-minute epic Murder Most Foul.

“The deal is the most significant music publishing agreement this century and one of the most important of all time,” UMG said in a press release.

UMG declined to say how much the deal was worth but it was likely to have swollen the coffers of the man who once wrote “money doesn’t talk, it swears” by many millions of dollars. The Financial Times said it could be in nine figures.

A Universal spokesperson told Reuters: “Can’t discuss specific deal terms but essentially rights were with him.”

Dylan, who emerged from the Greenwich Village folk scene in the early 1960s to become arguably the most acclaimed and influential artist of the rock era, is still going strong at the age of 79.

His latest album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, released this year, was a critical and commercial success. Rolling Stone magazine said in its review: “Dylan is exploring a terrain nobody else had reached before yet he just keeps pushing on into the future.”

The first songwriter to win the Nobel prize in Literature, he was also playing about 100 dates a year on his Never Ending Tour until the coronavirus pandemic forced him to cancel his schedule. In recent years, he produced his own whiskey, named Heaven’s Door after one of his best-known songs.

The copyrights for songs spanning his 60-year career include such anthems as Blowin’ In The Wind, The Times They Are A-Changin’ and Tangled Up In Blue as well as Make You Feel My Love, which was a huge hit for Adele, and Things Have Changed, for which he won an Oscar.

UMG chairperson Lucian Grainge said Dylan had “amassed a singular body of work that includes some of the greatest and most popular songs the world has ever known”.

“Brilliant and moving, inspiring and beautiful, insightful and provocative, his songs are timeless — whether they were written more than half a century ago or yesterday,” Grainge said in the press release. “It is no exaggeration to say that his vast body of work has captured the love and admiration of billions of people all around the world.”

His songs have been recorded more than 6,000 times by hundreds of artists and he has sold more than 125-million records globally. 

Reuters

BIG READ: The sonic frenzies of Jimi Hendrix

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the rock legend’s death on September 18, we look back at the life and death of Jimi Hendrix
Life
2 months ago

American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel prize for literature

Now a professor of English at Yale University, Glück, who has won many awards, rose to prominence with her 1968 work, Firstborn
World
1 month ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Annie Leibovitz: ‘I’m frustrated about the word ‘celebrity’ ’

‘The move to New York almost killed me. I was in over my head. I was a pretty naive, gawky, awkward young person. I’ve never really felt I’ve come to ...
Opinion
5 months ago

CHRIS THURMAN: Artists prove Bob Dylan leapt past his boomer buddies

The troubadour’s influence on dozens of SA artists can be seen at an exhibition at the art.well gallery in Johannesburg
Life
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rudi Giuliani hospitalised as he tests positive ...
World / Americas
2.
Lockdown curfew forces Zimbabwe to close ...
World / Africa
3.
Ivory Coast lifts suspension after Hershey’s ...
World / Africa
4.
Surge in attacks on Nigerian farmers undermines ...
World / Africa
5.
Nicolas Maduro poised to retake Venezuela’s last ...
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.