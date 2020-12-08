Markets

WATCH: Why foreigners are piling into local bonds​

James Turp from Absa Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about the trends in the bond market

08 December 2020 - 10:24 Business Day TV
Picture: PEXELS.COM/ENERGEPICCOM

November was a good month for bonds, with foreign investors net buyers of R13bn in SA debt.

Business Day TV spoke to Absa Asset Management’s James Turp about whether this is sustainable.

