WATCH: Why foreigners are piling into local bonds
James Turp from Absa Asset Management talks to Business Day TV about the trends in the bond market
08 December 2020 - 10:24
November was a good month for bonds, with foreign investors net buyers of R13bn in SA debt.
Business Day TV spoke to Absa Asset Management’s James Turp about whether this is sustainable.
