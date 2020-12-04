Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — dollar-rand and Glencore
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers talk to Business Day TV
04 December 2020 - 09:30
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose dollar-rand as his stock pick of the day and Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Glencore.
Nair said: “I’m going to go for the rand-dollar exchange rate. I think the rand is on a tear, it looks like it might end the year below R15 to the dollar. That’s going to be my stock pick today.”
Smit said: “I’m going to go for Glencore, it was out of favour for quite some time. Its commodities were not booming, it didn’t have iron-ore exposure, which helped the other diversified miners.”
