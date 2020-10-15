Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Blackrock and SA bonds
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
15 October 2020 - 11:17
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose Blackrock as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose SA bonds.
McCurrie said: “I’m going with Blackrock, their asset values are at record highs, they came out with results and their earnings were up around 20%.”
Shapiro said: “The SA bonds 2040 stock is trading at a yield of 11.4%, that’s clean yield which I find very attractive.”
