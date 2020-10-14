Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales
Globally, markets are awaiting more direction on US stimulus talks
14 October 2020 - 11:48
The rand was weaker on Wednesday as local markets awaited retail sales due later in the day while global focus is on US stimulus.
At 11.10am, the rand had weakened 0.28% to R16.5077/$, 0.16% to R19.3682/€ and 0.29% to R21.3413/£. The euro was flat at $1.1733.
