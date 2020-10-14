Markets Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales Globally, markets are awaiting more direction on US stimulus talks BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Wednesday as local markets awaited retail sales due later in the day while global focus is on US stimulus.

At 11.10am, the rand had weakened 0.28% to R16.5077/$, 0.16% to R19.3682/€ and 0.29% to R21.3413/£. The euro was flat at $1.1733.