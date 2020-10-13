Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Covid-19 continues to wreak havoc on economies The all share fell 0.9% and the top 40 0.85%, with banks and financials both significantly down BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Tuesday in line with European markets as worries about the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the search for a vaccine weighed on sentiment.

Fears about a resurgent virus put a lid on market gains on Tuesday as the number of new cases continues to rise in parts of Europe, fueling concern about more lockdown measures.