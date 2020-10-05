Vulnerable countries face twin hit from climate risk

When investors thought about how climate change might affect their portfolios a decade ago, their attention was usually focused on the companies they were investing in. How big was a firm’s carbon footprint, for example, compared with its industry peers? Nowadays, people looking at climate risk are increasingly focused on a new problem: the assets issued by governments.

Numerous sovereign bond funds focused on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) have emerged in the past 18 months, launched by everyone from the giant BlackRock to smaller firms such as Legg Mason and Ninety One. FTSE Russell has a climate risk sovereign debt index. These services cater to growing demand for ways to filter out climate risk in sovereign bond portfolios, and even the European pensions and insurance regulator Eiopa is paying more attention to how climate change could present risks to government bonds.

Investors are wary of two main climate pitfalls when choosing assets. The first is “transition risk”, in which a country’s economy overrelies on polluting industries that are falling out of favour, such as selling thermal coal — much like investors eschewing oil company shares because of the rise of electric vehicles. When enough investors no longer want to own shares in a polluting company (or bonds in a country), eventually that company (or country) may get the message and shift into cleaner practices (industries). It’s a case of free financial markets creating a win for nature.

The second danger, known as “physical risk”, is more complicated. If investors become worried about a company’s vulnerability to wildfires, droughts or floods, it could push executives to take precautions, even if that vulnerability makes the company a less attractive investment to banks and other entities that might finance such improvements. The same goes for individuals whose homes are in vulnerable areas: it could be good, overall, if banks stopped offering mortgages for houses that are likely to suffer damage, which would discourage people from moving and building there. But that would be cold comfort for longtime residents who see their properties rapidly lose value while nearby areas just out of harm’s way become more expensive.

Imagine that effect multiplied to the scale of entire countries, and you can see the potential for “climate risk” in sovereign bond purchases to wreak havoc.