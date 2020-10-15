Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 October 2020 - 11:13 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.

“I’ve gone with Reinet, which is a traditional holding company. They have a big investment in British American Tobacco and then a UK insurer called Pension Corporation. The reason I’m going for Reinet is because it’s trading at a really wide discount against historical levels at 42%.”

Multi asset high equity funds: The one-stop shop solution

The high equity funds lost R18bn last year and at current trends the fast-growing money market funds will overtake them in about a year’s time
Companies
3 weeks ago

Small cap unit trusts: Chances to outperform index

The sector was subject to a great boom soon after these funds were started in 1997-1998
Companies
2 months ago

Unit trust performance: Show me the money managers

The divergence in unit trust performance this year is startling. Hint: betting big on SA Inc was not a good call
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Reinet finds a new portfolio balance

Tobacco is no longer the only asset firing up big returns as investment in UK’s Pension Insurance Corporation pays off
Companies
4 months ago

Reinet says Covid-19 has wiped off R21bn in net asset value

The group says the effects of the pandemic are still unclear and the current economic downturn may be worse than previous crises
Companies
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Rand slips ahead of release of retail sales
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains but food retailers fall ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Spotting opportunities on the JSE
Markets
4.
JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Thursday ahead ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: What will dominate the market in the next ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.