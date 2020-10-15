Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Reinet
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
15 October 2020 - 11:13
Waldo du Plessis from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Reinet as his stock pick of the day.
“I’ve gone with Reinet, which is a traditional holding company. They have a big investment in British American Tobacco and then a UK insurer called Pension Corporation. The reason I’m going for Reinet is because it’s trading at a really wide discount against historical levels at 42%.”
