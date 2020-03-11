Markets

Dow enters bear market as WHO calls coronavirus outbreak a pandemic

11 March 2020 - 22:59 Jeremy Herron
A Dow Jones Industrial Average screen after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, March 11 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY
A Dow Jones Industrial Average screen after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, March 11 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

 New York — Wall Street stocks plunged on Wednesday  with the Dow Jones Industrial Average tipping into a bear market for the first time since the financial crisis after the World Health Organisation (WHO) called the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

All three major US stock averages ended the session sharply lower, with the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite index both about 19% below their February 19 record closing highs. The Dow closed at 23,553, the S&P  hit  2,741.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell to 7,952.05.

Oil resumed its slide. Brent crude for May settlement fell 3.8%, or $1.43c, to settle at $35.79 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery lost $1.38 to settle at $32.98 in New York.

The WHO called the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic for the first time. The declaration rattled markets already on edge that the spreading virus will upend global growth.

US President Donald Trump did not  keep his promise to detail stimulus plans, and late on Wednesday said he the US may not need to take those measures “if we get rid of the problem very quickly”. 

The Trump administration continues to promise “major” stimulus, but details remain uncertain. Trump was due to make an announcement later on Wednesday. Democrats plan to urge the president to declare a national state of emergency. Markets are now growing worried that whatever does come will not have the ability to stave off a major blow to the world’s largest economy.

“Every day we get whipsawed back and forth, and what we’re seeing today is general disappointment that US fiscal policy is not at all clear in how it’s going to stimulate the economy,” said Michael Reynolds, an investment strategy officer at Glenmede Trust.

European officials signalled a growing willingness to move soon to combat the virus’s effects on the region’s economy.

Policymakers are seeking to assure traders they are  on alert, with the European Central Bank indicating it may move as soon as this week, the Bank of England cutting rates and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledging to do “whatever is necessary” to bolster the economy.

Reuters, Bloomberg

MARKET WRAP: JSE loses for second day as virus fear mounts

SA has recorded six new cases of the coronavirus as the all share fell 0.79% and the top 40 0.82%
Markets
5 hours ago

Act now or face a bloodbath, Wall Street urges governments as virus hits markets

Analysts call for central banks to cut rates and offer to buy risky assets
Markets
2 days ago

Italy vows to spend up to €25bn as Covid-19 closes the country

Italy has seen more than 600 deaths to the virus, and plans to let families temporarily suspend some mortgage and social tax payments
World
5 hours ago

Act now to prevent global economic crisis, Christine Lagarde urges Europe

ECB president expected to announce measures to mitigate the coronavirus effects
World
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: One certainty in the uncertainty: there’s more pain ahead

Just when virus-hit markets thought things couldn’t get worse, the Saudis twist their knife in
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms as global sell-off eases amid stimulus ...
Markets
2.
Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise
Markets
3.
Traders brace for more volatility as virus and ...
Markets
4.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE loses for second day as virus ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weaker as SA coronavirus cases rise

Markets

Business confidence slumps to 21-year low

Economy

Coronavirus is not a result of globalisation but has laid bare global supply ...

Opinion

Western Cape coronavirus patient in self-isolation

National

UK pledges £30bn in stimulus to fight coronavirus chaos

World / Europe

BNP Paribas predicts rand will improve in the long term

Economy

Growthpoint confident V&A will survive Covid-19

Companies / Property

Gold is firmer as worry over US stimulus takes shine off riskier assets

Markets

Saudi Aramco disavows ‘racist’ images of worker wearing sanitiser dispenser

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.