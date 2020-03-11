Companies / Property Growthpoint confident V&A will survive Covid-19 The co-owner of the R20bn tourist destination says demand from corporates will keep the property in the black BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties’s star performer, the V&A Waterfront, could come under threat from the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc across the globe. But the property group said the Cape Town-based tourist attraction will weather the effects of the virus given demand from corporates for offices at the property.

SA is bracing for a R200m blow to tourism due to the disruption of global air travel by the virus.