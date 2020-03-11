Western Cape coronavirus patient in self-isolation

The Western Cape’s first novel coronavirus case is in self-isolation, two days after arriving in Cape Town after a visit to Europe.

The patient tested positive for the virus after going to a private hospital for testing. A further three patients are being monitored in Tygerberg Hospital's infectious diseases ward while they await test results.

So far 80 people in the Western Cape have been tested for the virus. On Wednesday, health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo and premier Alan Winde addressed the media at one of the entrances to the hospital, which will serve as a designated hospital for positive patients.

Prof Jantjie Taljaard, the hospital's infectious disease specialist, emphasised the importance of containment saying, “We have a window of opportunity” to slow the spread.

Mbombo encouraged people who were worried to call the national hotline at 0800-029-911 which provides a step-by-step guide.

Winde said water restriction measures put in place during the drought in the province will be revised to ensure that enough water is accessible for personal hygiene.

Six more cases, including that of the Western Cape patient, have been confirmed in SA, taking the total to 13, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday morning.

The new cases are significant, because they include patients who were not part of the group of travellers who were identified as SA’s first seven Covid-19 cases. A party of 10 people travelled together to Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s outbreak.

Contact tracing has begun for all the cases, said the minister, who is expected to provide more details at a later stage.