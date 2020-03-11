UK pledges £30bn in stimulus to fight coronavirus chaos

London — UK finance minister Rishi Sunak has pledged a £30bn stimulus package as he seeks to prepare the British economy to fight the potentially devastating effect of coronavirus.

After the Bank of England (BOE) made an emergency interest-rate cut on Wednesday morning, Sunak began the government’s co-ordinated response, as policymakers seek to tackle the greatest threat to the world economy for more than a decade.

In his budget statement to parliament, Sunak promised the huge fiscal stimulus “to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment”. It will be accompanied by the biggest jump in borrowing since 2013.

“I know how worried people are,” Sunak told the UK House of Commons. “We are doing everything we can to keep this country, and our people, healthy and financially secure.”

Sunak warned that the virus will inevitably lead to a reduction in consumer spending, but said he is in “constant communication” with the BOE over the “co-ordinated” and “comprehensive” response to the virus. He set out his multi-billion-pound, three-point plan, including £7bn to support businesses and individuals:

The National Health Service (NHS) will get “whatever it needs, whatever it costs”, with a £5bn emergency response fund immediately for public services.

People will get financial support if they need it to cope with the coronavirus, with statutory sick pay for everyone who’s been told to self-isolate, and more generous welfare rules.

Supporting businesses: government is to refund sick pay bills for 14 days in full, for 2-million companies with fewer than 250 employees.

The pound swung between gains and losses, before trading up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.2952. UK government bonds were little changed, suggesting investors aren’t that concerned about any inflationary impact of the plans.

Britain’s Debt Management Office said it plans to issue £156bn of gilts in the 2020/2021 fiscal year. That’s the most since 2013, but still less than forecast. Borrowing costs are at record lows.

The co-ordinated response from the UK central bank and government underlines the scale of the threat to the global economy from the outbreak. The Italian government pledged $28.3bn to combat the epidemic, while the European Central Bank (ECB) warned of a 2008-style crisis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged to do “whatever is necessary” to weather the economic storm.

For Sunak it is a baptism by fire. He has been in the most senior finance minister’s post for only 27 days, after his predecessor quit following a disastrous clash with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. His statement comes at a critical time for the British economy, which unexpectedly stalled in January, even before any impact of the virus could be felt.