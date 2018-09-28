Brent oil up 20 US cents but off four-year high

London — Oil prices steadied on Friday as US sanctions on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude exports, tightening supply even as other key exporters increased production.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was up 20 US cents at $81.92 a barrel by 8.20am GMT. The contract hit a four-year high of $82.55 this week but has been fairly stable during the third quarter, gaining around 3% since the end of June.

US light crude was 20c higher at $72.32 a barrel. It is up around 3.5% in September, but down 2.6% since the end of June.

"Dips remain well supported as Iran sanctions continue to underpin sentiment," said Oanda head of APAC trading Stephen Innes, but added: "While the likely loss of Iranian supply may be the dominant market theme, Opec production may be rising."