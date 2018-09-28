Markets

Brent oil up 20 US cents but off four-year high

US sanctions on Iran kick in on November 4, as the US asks buyers of Iranian oil to cut imports to zero to force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear deal

28 September 2018 - 11:27 Christopher Johnson
A flame rises from a chimney at Taq Taq oil field in Arbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. File photo: REUTERS
A flame rises from a chimney at Taq Taq oil field in Arbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan region. File photo: REUTERS

London — Oil prices steadied on Friday as US sanctions on Tehran squeezed Iranian crude exports, tightening supply even as other key exporters increased production.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent was up 20 US cents at $81.92 a barrel by 8.20am GMT. The contract hit a four-year high of $82.55 this week but has been fairly stable during the third quarter, gaining around 3% since the end of June.

US light crude was 20c higher at $72.32 a barrel. It is up around 3.5% in September, but down 2.6% since the end of June.

"Dips remain well supported as Iran sanctions continue to underpin sentiment," said Oanda head of APAC trading Stephen Innes, but added: "While the likely loss of Iranian supply may be the dominant market theme, Opec production may be rising."

US sanctions on Iran, the third-largest producer in oil cartel Opec, kick in on November 4, as Washington asks buyers of Iranian oil to cut imports to zero to force Tehran to negotiate a new nuclear agreement and to curb its influence in the Middle East.

Other Opec countries have been increasing production in recent months but global inventories have been falling as supply tightens, analysts say.

Saudi Arabia is expected to add extra oil to the market over the next couple of months to offset the drop in Iranian production.

Two sources familiar with Opec policy said Saudi Arabia and other producers had discussed a possible production increase of about 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) among Opec and nonOpec producers.

However, ANZ said in a note on Friday that major suppliers were unlikely to offset losses due to the sanctions estimated at 1.5-million bpd. At its 2018 peak in May, Iran exported 2.71-million bpd, nearly 3% of daily global crude consumption.

Looking to 2019, Saudi Arabia is concerned rising US shale production could create another glut, especially if a stronger dollar and weaker emerging market economies reduce global demand for oil.

Opec forecasts that its nonOpec rivals led by the US will increase output by 2.4-million bpd in 2019 while global oil demand should grow by just 1.5-million bpd.

US crude production hit a record high of 11.1-million bpd last week, the US Energy Information Administration estimates. 

Reuters

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Strong dollar and Wall Street help Tokyo's Nikkei to 27-year high

Comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, a day after the Fed hiked rates, are behind the moves
Markets
5 hours ago

Gold ekes out small gain but US economic news keeps it under pressure

Gold is holding near six-week lows and set for another weekly decline, while palladium has made a fresh eight-month high
Markets
5 hours ago

JSE opens flat as miners gain and banks soften

Upbeat closure on the Dow fails to lift market as rand hovers around R14 to the dollar on subdued Naspers
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand stays close to R14/$, despite euro’s Italian troubles

The local currency has found buyers this week, with analysts noting that negative sentiment towards emerging markets appears to be easing
Markets
2 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand unfazed by weak producer inflation and a ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips 1% despite rand support
Markets
3.
Rand stays close to R14/$, despite euro’s Italian ...
Markets
4.
Rand mixed after Ramaphosa’s reassurances on land
Markets
5.
Strong dollar and Wall Street help Tokyo's Nikkei ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips but sanctions provide support
Markets

Oil jumps as effects of coming Iran sanctions are already being felt
Markets

Oil rises 1% ahead of expected shortfall in Iranian supply
Markets

Oil prices add to recent gains as Iran guessing game persists
Markets

WATCH: What lies ahead for oil
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.