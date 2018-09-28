Markets

News Leader

WATCH: What lies ahead for oil

28 September 2018 - 08:20 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Oil prices rose towards four-year highs on Thursday.

There is also the prospect of a shortfall in global supply due to US sanctions against crude exporter Iran to contend with.

Professor David Elmes from the Warwick Business School spoke to Business Day TV about the chances of oil hitting the $100 a barrel mark.

