WATCH: What lies ahead for oil
28 September 2018 - 08:20
Oil prices rose towards four-year highs on Thursday.
There is also the prospect of a shortfall in global supply due to US sanctions against crude exporter Iran to contend with.
Professor David Elmes from the Warwick Business School spoke to Business Day TV about the chances of oil hitting the $100 a barrel mark.
