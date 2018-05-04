Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest, a stalwart for volatile times

Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities tells Business Day TV he likes to look local when the waters are choppy

04 May 2018 - 08:55 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

When the markets are as volatile as they have been in the past couple of days — with falls of as much as 6% — one should look locally, he says.

Bidvest is a company that has been controlling costs well, with very good management.  The company is, however, big enough to be able to push price increases through if they have to.

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities discusses his reason for choosing Bidvest.

Market data - May 3 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
6 hours ago

Market data - May 2 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
1 day ago

CHECKOUT COUNTER: Muscling in on the home-share market

Marriott International has announced its foray into the home-sharing market
Money & Investing
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: House market healing

The positive news coming out of the property sector bodes well for the economy
Opinion
1 day ago

WATCH: Why the market rally is unsustainable

Clive Roffey in the Roffey Review explains why he is unconvinced that the market can climb to fresh highs
Markets
2 days ago

