WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest, a stalwart for volatile times

Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

When the markets are as volatile as they have been in the past couple of days — with falls of as much as 6% — one should look locally, he says.

Bidvest is a company that has been controlling costs well, with very good management. The company is, however, big enough to be able to push price increases through if they have to.