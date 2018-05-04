Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest, a stalwart for volatile times
Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities tells Business Day TV he likes to look local when the waters are choppy
04 May 2018 - 08:55
Robert Towell of Sasfin Securities chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
When the markets are as volatile as they have been in the past couple of days — with falls of as much as 6% — one should look locally, he says.
Bidvest is a company that has been controlling costs well, with very good management. The company is, however, big enough to be able to push price increases through if they have to.
