WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest

27 March 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.

He said the industrial company was exposed to the South African economy but managed to grow its earnings more than GDP growth.

The company played in a wide range of sectors, including automotive, electrical, services and freight.

“We’ve seen the recovery of GDP for SA as a whole, they will do great in that environment,” he said.

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.