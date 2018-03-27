Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Bidvest
27 March 2018 - 08:56
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day.
He said the industrial company was exposed to the South African economy but managed to grow its earnings more than GDP growth.
The company played in a wide range of sectors, including automotive, electrical, services and freight.
“We’ve seen the recovery of GDP for SA as a whole, they will do great in that environment,” he said.
Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Bidvest
Please sign in or register to comment.