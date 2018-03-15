Hot stocks for the Cyril Spring
Economically, green shoots seem to be everywhere thanks to SA’s new president Cyril Ramaphosa, a trade union leader turned dollar billionaire. How should investors capitalise on this new mood? The Financial Mail has compiled a list of 12 stocks that are likely to pick up steam if the ‘Cyril Spring’ blooms — and six others that investors would do well to avoid
15 March 2018 - 05:00
