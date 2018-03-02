JSE heads south in sympathy with world markets

The JSE retreated on Friday, putting it on track for another disappointing weekly performance.

The all-share index was down 0.69% to 57,524.10 points by lunchtime, bringing losses for the week to about 2%.

The local share market took its cue from world markets, with investors fretting over the implications of US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium. This could lead to a trade war if the affected countries were to retaliate against Trump’s protectionist stance. A 25% tariff will be imposed on imported steel to the US and 10% on aluminium products.

"This move isn’t only bad for steel and aluminium producers, protectionist measures, such as tariffs, are bad for everyone whose costs have now increased, which impacts on companies and consumers," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said. "These measures are unlikely to be a unique case; other countries will now consider counter-measures against the US, which won’t necessarily target this particular sector."

Big diversified miners led the downside on the local share market, as they headed for back-to-back weekly losses. Gold stocks, however, rose despite a relatively muted gold price and stable rand, suggesting that technical factors could be at play. Gold stocks have come under tremendous pressure recently.

Banks were mostly weaker on the day, save for Nedbank, which received a fillip from its full-year results. The share price was last up 1.77% to R294.37 after the bank reported a 2.4% rise in diluted headline earnings per share to R24.06.

Insurance stocks were mostly modestly higher, but Liberty dropped 2.4% to R131.61, suggesting the market was not impressed with its full-year results, in which normalised rose 9% to R9.82.

Anglo American slipped 2.48% to R276.85, Kumba Iron Ore 4.03% to R329, Exxaro Resources 3.28% to R125.73, and Assore 4.56% to R341.43.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 1.91% to R109.21 and Harmony Gold 4.66% to R25.38.

Media and internet group Naspers dropped 2.02% to R3,230.07.

Retail stocks held up relatively well, with Shoprite gaining 3% to R270, Pick n Pay 1.93% to R70.64, Truworths 2.19% to R103.21, and TFG 2.07% to R221.50.

Investment group Remgro lost 1.62% to R235.63 and PSG 1.84% to R213.98.