JSE opens weaker as Trump steel wall raises fear of a trade war

The Dow closed 1.68% lower at 24,608.98 points on Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 dropped 2.5%. The Hang Seng was 1.51% lower.

"The Dow fell for the third straight day after President Donald Trump said the US would impose import tariffs on steel and aluminium, raising concerns about a potential trade war," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

US vehicle makers and other large steel consumers came under pressure, with the likes of General Motors and Ford losing 4% and 3% respectively, while US Steel rallied 5.7%.

In Asia, traders were cautious ahead of next week’s National People’s Congress, during which the Chinese government is expected to announce further tightening of financial and regulatory policies for 2018.

At 9.41am the all share was 1.15% lower at 57,258,60 points and the top 40 had lost 1.26%. Banks were 1.82% down, financials 1.39%, food and drug retailers 1.29% and industrials 1.24%. The gold index rose 1.6%.

Anglo American slipped 1.28% to R280.26.

Harmony gained 2.43% to R24.84, among gold stocks.

Nedbank was down 2.16% to R283. Annual headline earnings to end-December were up, but losses from its African activities grew to R810m from R287m in 2016.

Barclays Africa was 1.99% off at R196.18. It announced on Thursday it was to be rebranded Absa again, amid pedestrian results.

Liberty Holdings lost 3.09% to R130.68. It reported a 9% increase in normalised HEPS to R9.82 in the year to end-December, which was in the middle range of its recent guidance.

Steinhoff retreated a further 1.57% to R5.02.

Hyprop dropped 1.28% to R108.11. It reported a rise in its interim dividend of 8.3%.

There was no respite for stocks in the Resilient stable, with Resilient losing 2.88% to R62.15 and Nepi Rockcastle 4.11% to R112.12.

Naspers erased all of Thursday’s gains, losing 1.7% to R3,240.55.

Mondi gained 2.54% to R307.38. It reported annual profit before tax rose 5% to €887m.