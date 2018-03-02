Trump's steel tariffs could hit JSE

US President Donald Trump sparked a global stock market rout on Thursday by saying he intended to impose 25% tariffs on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminium products.

JSE-listed aluminium products maker Hulamin, whose customers include Elon Musk’s car maker Tesla, raised the alarm over the US’s growing protectionist stance in its recent results statement.

"Hulamin notes with caution the proposed aluminium trade restricting recommendations issued by the US commerce secretary on February 16 that may impose value and/or volume constraints on aluminium imports into the US. With 20% sales exposure to the US, these recommendations may impact on Hulamin if and when adopted," the local manufacturer said.

But Hulamin’s share price jumped 13% to R5.20 on Thursday — possibly because the market believes the tariffs will be aimed at China, Canada, and Europe rather than SA.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was down 2.75% on Friday, Seoul’s Kospi index was down 1.3%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.53% and Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.91% ahead of the JSE’s opening.

The rand was trading at R11.87 to the dollar, R14.57 to the euro and R16.36 to the pound at 6.30am. The local currency weakened to R11.95 to the dollar on Thursday after Parliament passed a motion opening the way for land expropriation without compensation.

Following Barclays Africa Group on Thursday, Nedbank is the next of the big four to release its results on Friday.

Nedbank has spread into Africa outside of SA via a partnership with another banking group, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), which dragged its 2016 earnings down.

"We are pleased that ETI reported a profit for the first quarter of 2017 and that the market value of Nedbank’s investment in ETI at June 30, based on its quoted share price — albeit in illiquid markets — had increased by 24.9% since December 31 2016 to R3bn, in line with our carrying value of R3.1bn. While risk remains, economic conditions in Nigeria and the outlook for ETI are improving," Nedbank said in its interim results statement.

Standard Bank’s insurance group Liberty said on February 9 that it expected to report on Friday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew as much as 55%.

But "normalised" HEPS — which excluded "an accounting mismatch arising on consolidation of Liberty Two Degrees into the Liberty results" — grew a modest 1% to 15%, the insurance group said in its trading statement.

Standard Bank is scheduled to release its results on March 8.

Other JSE-listed companies diarised to release results on Friday include Mondi and Hyprop.