JSE ends lower despite banks and financials defying global risk-off sentiment

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, as global risk-off trade dragged miners and rand hedges lower, while banking and financial stocks held up relatively well.

The rand weakened to an intraday low of R11.94 to the dollar, for the first time in two weeks, pressured by the heightened perception that US interest rates could rise faster than projected this year.

The market struggled to find direction earlier amid softer European markets and results from a number of big hitters on the local bourse.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was the exception among the big shares, as the global beer giant rocketed more than 5% at one stage on better-than-expected annual results.

Steinhoff was a major loser, falling more than 10% amid new revelations in the German media about alleged fraudulent activities by former CEO Markus Jooste, dating back to 2014.

The JSE announced earlier that trading in the company’s preference shares had been suspended, after Steinhoff Investment Holdings failed to submit its annual report before February 28.

Barclays Africa, which to be branded once again as Absa, bounced back from a weak opening. Annual results released in the morning indicated subdued earnings growth, but a sharp drop in bad debts.

Better GDP growth prospects for the year supported shares in companies with a local focus, with banks leading the way.

The Absa manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) rose from 49.9 points in January to 50.8 in February, the first time since May 2017 that the survey has been above the 50-point mark.

"Today’s figures support our view that SA’s economy is gaining momentum and may even exceed 2% for the first quarter," said Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne.

The overall market, however, still needs to play catch-up amid growing global risk-off sentiment following US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments earlier in the week.

"It would appear markets are bracing for more hawkish commentary from Powell today when he appears before the Senate Banking Committee," Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

The Dow was 0.4% lower at the JSE’s close. European markets were weaker amid concern that a hard Brexit may become a reality, as the stand-off between the UK and EU intensified over how Brexit would affect the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The all share closed 0.69% lower at 57,923.20 points and the top 40 shed 0.72%. Resources dropped 2.73%, general retailers 1.09%, platinums 0.77% and industrials 0.42%. Banks gained 0.49%, financials 0.19% and food and drug retailers 0.16%.

Anglo American closed 2.94% lower at R283.90.

Sasol lost 3.15% to R403.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev ended the day 3.85% higher at R1,309.90.

Barclays Africa rose 0.84% to R200.17, Nedbank 0.59% to R289.25 and Standard Bank 0.43% to R218.75.

MMI Holdings added 2.24% to R22.32 and Sanlam 1.97% to R93.05.

Steinhoff plummeted 12.07% to R5.10 and Brait 4.57% to R42.80.

Growthpoint rose 1.73% to R30.01 but Resilient shed 3.57% to R63.99.

Naspers gained 0.78% to R3,296.59.