MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses on risk-off sentiment

The JSE closed lower on Thursday, tracking weaker global markets, despite some positive local corporate news.

The market welcomed results from Anheuser-Busch InBev and Barclay’s Africa, with the latter boosting sentiment towards banking stocks generally.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was the star performer on the day, rocketing more than 5% at one stage on better-than-expected annual results.

Resource shares led the losses on the local bourse, with global diversified miners falling. The rand slipped past R11.90 to the dollar, now having given up the gains that resulted from the departure of former president Jacob Zuma.

Global sentiment was risk-off, with markets rattled by comments from US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.

Analysts said, however, global economic growth prospects should continue to support equity markets.

Volatility had returned to global markets, but after a prolonged period of calm, this was not entirely unexpected, said Franklin Templeton analysts. "It is difficult to assess when corrections in financial markets become sufficiently extreme to begin affecting economic activity. But at this point we do not foresee any significant impact on the global economy from the recent market turbulence."

The all share closed 0.69% lower at 57‚923.20 points and the top 40 shed 0.72%. Resources dropped 2.73%‚ general retailers 1.09%‚ platinums 0.77% and industrials 0.42%. Banks gained 0.49%‚ financials 0.19% and food and drug retailers 0.16%.

Anglo American closed 2.94% lower at R283.90.

Sasol lost 3.15% to R403.63.

Anheuser-Busch InBev ended the day 3.85% higher at R1‚309.90.

Barclays Africa rose 0.84% to R200.17‚ Nedbank 0.59% to R289.25 and Standard Bank 0.43% to R218.75.

MMI Holdings added 2.24% to R22.32 and Sanlam 1.97% to R93.05.

Steinhoff plummeted 12.07% to R5.10 and Brait 4.57% to R42.80.

Growthpoint rose 1.73% to R30.01 but Resilient shed 3.57% to R63.99.

Naspers gained 0.78% to R3‚296.59.

At 5.58pm the Dow was up 0.33%‚ while European markets were lower. The FTSE 100 was off 0.59%‚ the DAX 30 1.45% and the CAC 40 0.81%.

At the same gold was off 0.64% to $1‚309.52 an ounce and platinum 1.79% to $963.22. Brent crude had lost 1.16% to $63.90.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.26% to 51‚185 points. The number of contracts traded was 32‚325 from Wednesday’s 20‚306.