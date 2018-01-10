Markets

Bonds track weaker rand after ANC quashes Zuma recall rumours

10 January 2018 - 15:54 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were softer on Wednesday afternoon, tracking a weaker rand, which slid more than 1% against major global currencies after the ANC dismissed speculation that it was set to discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma.

Reuters reported ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as saying that the only item on the agenda of Wednesday’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting was the party’s January 8 statement — to be delivered on Saturday. Zuma’s removal was "not for discussion or debate".

US treasuries were also under some pressure, at their weakest level in almost 10 months, recently hit by a decision by the Bank of Japan to taper the country’s monetary stimulus programme.

Markets were also digesting reports that China was considering cutting, or halting, its purchases of US treasuries.

If the reports turn out to be true and China no longer sees treasuries as an attractive option, the repercussions could be significant, as the country is one of the biggest holders of US debt, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Weaker treasuries could reduce the spread between US debt and emerging-market bond yields. Investor interest in the relative yield offered by emerging-market bonds had supported both SA’s bonds and the rand in 2017.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.65% from 8.54% and the R207 at 7.32% from 7.21%. The rand was at R12.4733 to the dollar from R12.3403.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.5939% from 2.5543%.

Parliament eyes March deadline for impeachment process rules to be final

A major issue is how to prevent a factual inquiry being subverted by majoritarianism, with MPs emphasising that mechanisms need to be put in place ...
National
2 hours ago

Rand softens as ANC NEC decides not to discuss Zuma’s exit today

A more serious discussion about Zuma leaving will be held next week, with the rand possibly gaining up to 50c to the dollar afterwards, according to ...
Markets
3 hours ago

Zuma used state capture inquiry to dodge calls to quit, say ANC officials

The president’s about-turn on appointing the inquiry came on the eve of the new NEC’s first meeting, where recalling him as state ...
National
5 hours ago

Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by Ace Magashule

‘That matter was not for any discussion or debate,’ the ANC secretary-general told reporters in response to a question about whether ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Bonds weaker as market prices in Zuma’s state-capture move

After an initial rally, the rand weakened on the political implications of the inquiry, with bonds following its downward move
Markets
6 hours ago

Rand softens as market eyes possible rally should Jacob Zuma go

The currency could gain up to 50c against the dollar shortly after an ousting of Jacob Zuma, says Standard Bank analyst Warrick Butler
Markets
6 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s ...
Markets
2.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
3.
Politics and interest rates will push rand down ...
Markets
4.
Rand softens as market eyes possible rally should ...
Markets
5.
JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain ...
Markets

Related Articles

Bond yields hit multi-month highs on heavy supply and BOJ speculation
Markets

Rand softens as ANC NEC decides not to discuss Zuma’s exit today
Markets

Zuma used state capture inquiry to dodge calls to quit, say ANC officials
National

WATCH: Bonds begin year on a weak note
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.