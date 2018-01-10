Bonds track weaker rand after ANC quashes Zuma recall rumours

South African bonds were softer on Wednesday afternoon, tracking a weaker rand, which slid more than 1% against major global currencies after the ANC dismissed speculation that it was set to discuss the removal of President Jacob Zuma.

Reuters reported ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule as saying that the only item on the agenda of Wednesday’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting was the party’s January 8 statement — to be delivered on Saturday. Zuma’s removal was "not for discussion or debate".

US treasuries were also under some pressure, at their weakest level in almost 10 months, recently hit by a decision by the Bank of Japan to taper the country’s monetary stimulus programme.

Markets were also digesting reports that China was considering cutting, or halting, its purchases of US treasuries.

If the reports turn out to be true and China no longer sees treasuries as an attractive option, the repercussions could be significant, as the country is one of the biggest holders of US debt, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

Weaker treasuries could reduce the spread between US debt and emerging-market bond yields. Investor interest in the relative yield offered by emerging-market bonds had supported both SA’s bonds and the rand in 2017.

At 3pm, the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.65% from 8.54% and the R207 at 7.32% from 7.21%. The rand was at R12.4733 to the dollar from R12.3403.

The US 10-year treasury was last at 2.5939% from 2.5543%.