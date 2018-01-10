Bond yields hit multi-month highs on heavy supply and BOJ speculation

London — Major government bond yields hit multi-month highs on Wednesday on heavy supply and as investors re-evaluated the likelihood of continued easy-money policies by the world’s major central banks.

Speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could start to withdraw its stimulus this year after it trimmed bond purchases this week put upward pressure on bond yields across the board and sent the yen to its highest level against the dollar in over a month.

The 10-year US treasury yield hit 2.57% for the first time since March last year. That has caused the two-to 10-year US yield curve to steepen to 59 basis points — a jump of 10 basis points this week.

Most eurozone government bond yields were one to two basis points higher at the open.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield hit its highest level since the October European Central Bank (ECB) meeting when policy makers first announced the extension of its bond-buying scheme, with one trader citing heavy supply as the trigger for the move.

"So much focus has been on the US Federal Reserve and the ECB, but everyone sort of forgot about the Bank of Japan. They sort of assumed [it] would keep its foot in hard on the accelerator," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

"When [the BOJ] reduced their bond-buying yesterday, people suddenly thought maybe we’ve underestimated the BOJ, maybe we should pay more attention to what their future policy path should be like ... and I think it’s caused a re-evaluation of risk in bond markets."

Investors also said the rise in yields across the board is giving rise to some speculation among investors as to whether this is the start of a sustained bear market for bonds.