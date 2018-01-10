Markets

The Bond Report

WATCH: Bonds begin year on a weak note

10 January 2018 - 12:40 Business Day TV
PICTURE: Business Day TV
PICTURE: Business Day TV

South African bonds traded little changed today, despite a slightly firmer rand, with analysts saying trading volumes were likely be thin until volatility returns to the market.

But while thin liquidity has worked to reduce outflows And losses have been limited by the ongoing speculation regarding the fate of President Jacob Zuma - bonds have started the year on a bad note, with net foreign sales of local bonds to the tune of R1bn as of this morning.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank sold its entire holding of bonds in retail giant Steinhoff which is facing multiple probes into accounting irregularities stretching back several years. Reuters estimates the ECB cut losses in Steinhoff at less than half of its original investment.

Craig Sherman, Credit Portfolio Manager at Ashburton joined Alishia Seckam on Business Day TV to go through some of the activity playing out in the fixed income space.

Ashburton credit portfolio manager Craig Sherman spoke to Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam TV about the bond market

Bonds stable as market waits for direction

The rand strengthens slightly against most major currencies, but the bond market is essentially defensive amid political speculation
Markets
1 day ago

Rand firms slightly in lacklustre market

The rand usually finds support from a firmer euro, but there has been little data for the local currency to break out of its range-bound trend
Markets
1 day ago

Bonds little-changed as rumours of Zuma recall remain

Analysts say the bond market has taken a generally defensive tone amid speculation about the President’s fate
Markets
1 day ago

Bonds steady as market awaits developments around Zuma

Local market is hardly changed on Tuesday morning as investors wait for outcome of ANC’s national executive committee meeting
Markets
1 day ago

Rand range-bound as dollar comeback stalls

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking says risk-on currencies have traded well, but liquidity remains thin, with small foreign capital outflows ...
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks buoyant global markets in low-volume trade

A softer rand boosted rand hedges, with Richemont gaining 2.14% and British American Tobacco 0.38%
Markets
1 day ago

Aspen says it has ‘nothing in common with’ Steinhoff as share price slumps

The company says its full-year earnings are ‘completely clear’ and that ‘unscrupulous operators’ are abusing fear in the ...
Companies
23 hours ago

Gold and platinum drag JSE down in subdued trade

Steinhoff was off its earlier lows but was still 13.71% weaker, after reports that the European Central Bank had sold all its Steinhoff bonds
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
The rand gains on re-entry as Zuma’s ...
Markets
2.
Rand falls 20c by lunchtime after statement by ...
Markets
3.
Politics and interest rates will push rand down ...
Markets
4.
Rand softens as market eyes possible rally should ...
Markets
5.
JSE all share opens a little higher as banks gain ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.