JSE opens weaker as platinums retreat

The JSE opened lower on Wednesday as platinums and retailers led on the downside with gold stocks up on a firmer gold price.

Retailers and banks were under early pressure in risk-off trade as market sentiment remains cautious following the release of the Mining Charter last week and ongoing debate following Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report calling for an adjustment to the Reserve Bank’s mandate.

"SA’s new Mining Charter will further solidify the country’s negative mining sector growth prospects in the coming years, as updated revisions on black ownership levels and new taxes will raise compliance costs for miners in the country," BMI Research analysts said in a note.

Absa said it had approached the High Court in order to have the public protector’s report reviewed and set aside. This was due to the numerous misrepresentations and factual inaccuracies that were used as the basis for its findings, the banking group said.

The local market was following softer global markets. The Dow Jones closed 0.29% lower on Tuesday. Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street, with the Nikkei 225 losing 0.45% and the Hang Seng falling 0.65%.

Lower oil prices cast a shadow over global market sentiment as energy companies on the Dow lost ground as oil production from Libya threatens oil cartel Opec’s production cut agreement.

Brent was 0.44% lower at $45.58 a barrel. Gold gained 0.21% to $1,245.50/oz.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.57% weaker at 50,870.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.51%. Platinums lost 2.25%, general retailers 1.25%, banks 0.75% and financials 0.65%.

Global miners traded lower for the second consecutive session. Glencore lost 0.87% to R45.60, BHP 0.75% to R186.15 and Anglo American 0.50% to R157.99.

Sasol dipped 1.09% to R358.97.

Richemont shed 0.92% to R107.01.

AngloGold Ashanti gained 2.42% to R132.89.

Impala Platinum (Implats) shed 2.96% to R33.14.

Among banks, Barclays Africa dropped 0.87% to R142.68. FirstRand lost 0.72% to R46.66.

MMI Holdings was down 1.62% at R19.38. Sanlam lost 0.81% to R63.58.

Among food and drug retailers, Spar was down 1.67% to R150.33 and Massmart 1.34% to R107.35.

Telkom shed 1.01% to R64.80.

Mediclinic was down 1.65% to R127.77.