Markets

Bonds on shaky ground in early trade

12 May 2017 - 10:59 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was on a shaky ground on Friday but remained within its recent ranging range.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.76% in early trade, from 8.73% on Thursday, as the rand came off the morning’s best level to the dollar from R13.32 to R13.41.

"We see further rand strength to the R13.30/$ level in the near term, but still believe that in the longer term political and economic headwinds will keep the rand on a weakening trajectory," Kaon Capital CE Luke Alers said.

Bonds usually track the rand, which, if it strengthens, keeps inflation in check. The headline consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank closely monitors to decide on in interest rates, currently stands at 6.1%.

The yield on the US treasury note was at 2.3741% in early trade, from highs of 2.4200% on Thursday.

Rand holds up at the end of a volatile week

Rand Merchant Bank currency John Cairns says the local currency’s recovery supports to the argument that it is establishing a new range in 2017
Markets
52 minutes ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why equity investors are retreating from SA
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE records first loss in five days
Markets
3.
US department stores may drag JSE down on Friday
Markets
4.
Rand trades firmer in subdued trade
Markets
5.
JSE closes lower despite GDP growth prospects ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.