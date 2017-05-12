Bonds on shaky ground in early trade

The South African bond market was on a shaky ground on Friday but remained within its recent ranging range.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond was at 8.76% in early trade, from 8.73% on Thursday, as the rand came off the morning’s best level to the dollar from R13.32 to R13.41.

"We see further rand strength to the R13.30/$ level in the near term, but still believe that in the longer term political and economic headwinds will keep the rand on a weakening trajectory," Kaon Capital CE Luke Alers said.

Bonds usually track the rand, which, if it strengthens, keeps inflation in check. The headline consumer inflation, which the Reserve Bank closely monitors to decide on in interest rates, currently stands at 6.1%.

The yield on the US treasury note was at 2.3741% in early trade, from highs of 2.4200% on Thursday.