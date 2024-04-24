JAC launches entry-level T8 double-cab bakkies

The JAC T8 double-cab bakkie range is known for its large grille and robust specification. Picture: SUPPLIED
Chinese brand JAC Motors has added two models of the T8 double-cab in SA, expanding the range on sale to four. The T8 is the mid-tier offering between the entry-level T6 and the big-grille T9. The T8 2.0l CTi Lux entry model is available as a 4x2 priced at R399,900 and a 4x4 for R449,900.
The two-wheel drive’s price makes it one of the most competitively priced 4x2 double cabs on the market. Its rivals include the Mahindra Pik Up double cab S6 Karoo for R420,099 and the GM Steed 5 2.0 VGT SX for R390,150.
“As part of our T8 repositioning strategy, we aimed to offer a derivative priced under R400,000, ensuring tremendous value for buyers,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.
The T8 double cab comes with Xenon headlamps featuring LED daytime-running lights, fog lamps, running boards and a style bar. The 4x4 derivative gets a black off-road style bar, rear-step bumper, and side steps perched on two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels.
Airbags, electronic stability control and hill-start control are part of safety mechanisms including ABS, and a tyre pressure monitor. Additional luxuries include a reverse camera, rear park distance sensors, remote keyless entry, central locking with auto door locks, leather seats, nine-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, cruise control and air-conditioner.
Powering the T8 is a 2.0l turbo-diesel engine with outputs of 104kW and 320Nm. It’s paired with a six-speed manual transmission driving the rear or all the wheels depending on the model. JAC says the T8, which features double-wishbone independent front suspension with coil springs and a payload of 900kg in a double-skinned load box, has an average fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km with a range of about of 1,000km from its 76l tank.
The JAC T8 is availabe in four-wheel drive, though it and the 4x2 version are fitted with manual transmissions exclusively. Picture: SUPPLIED
The T8 line-up retail prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty, and a five-year/100,000km service plan. Service intervals are scheduled every 10,000km.
Local Launch
JAC launches entry-level T8 double-cab bakkies
At just less than R400,000, the 4x2 version is one of the most competitively priced on the market
