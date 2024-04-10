Life / Motoring

Lamborghini Huracán bows out with limited STJ model

Based on the STO, but with enhanced aerodynamics and adjustable dampers, just 10 units will be built

10 April 2024 - 20:22
by Motor News Reporter
The exclusive Lamborghini Huracan STJ is based on the STO, but gets gets special aerodynamic and suspension tweaks. Picture: SUPPLIED
The exclusive Lamborghini Huracan STJ is based on the STO, but gets gets special aerodynamic and suspension tweaks. Picture: SUPPLIED

Automobili Lamborghini has presented the Huracán STJ, short for Super Trofeo Jota.

It’s a limited edition of 10 units and the last celebration of the “baby” Lambo sports car range. The Huracán replacement, reported to be badged Temerario is imminent, and like the recently arrived Lamborghini Revuelto flagship, it will debut hybrid power. 

The Huracán STJ is based on the Super Trofeo Omologata (STO), and represents the pinnacle of performance achieved in the Huracán’s history with an exclusive aerodynamic package designed by Lamborghini’s motorsport department.

A pair of new carbon fibre appendages (flicks) and three degrees more angle in the rear wing ensures more downforce.

There are no technical changes to the drivetrain, and the Huracán STJ delivers the same 477kW and 565Nm from a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine coupled to a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission and driving the rear wheels only.

A set of four adjustable, racing-derived shock absorbers replace the standard active components. They optimise the rebound and compression at both high and low frequencies, giving freedom of choice in the set-up for various racetrack characteristics.

Special Bridgestone Potenza race tyres have been developed, made with a specific high grip compound and installed on 20” single-nut rims. These technical features enabled an improvement of more than one second on the Nardò Technical Centre Handling Track lap time compared to the Huracán STO.

Whether the bodywork is Blu Eliadi or Grigio Telesto, just 10 of the ‘raging bulls’ will be built. Picture: SUPPLIED
Whether the bodywork is Blu Eliadi or Grigio Telesto, just 10 of the ‘raging bulls’ will be built. Picture: SUPPLIED

There are two livery options: Grigio Telesto (grey) bodywork combined with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details. The cabin is characterised by Nero Cosmus (black) Alcantara seats with leather details and contrasting Rosso Alala (red) stitching.

The second configuration has Blu Eliadi (blue) bodywork with a Nero Noctis (black) roof and Rosso Mars (red) and Bianco Isi (white) details.

Both versions feature a special, numbered carbon fibre plate marked “1 of 10”. In addition, there is the option to add a custom plate on the passenger side.

BMW and Rimac Technology sign battery partnership

The companies plan to co-develop high-voltage batteries for electric vehicles
Life
1 day ago

Porsche plans super smooth suspension for future models

The ClearMotion road-reading system cuts motion inside a car by 75%
Life
1 day ago

E-tolls are gone but debts are not scrapped

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says e-toll debt will not be written off
National
9 hours ago

Audi S3 gets more power and improved poise

Sportier looks with better handling accompany the injection of extra performance
Life
1 day ago
