Stealth Pack now available for SA Range Rover Sport models

It is fitted standard with 23-inch alloy wheels, black brake calipers and a Narvik Black Gloss contrast roof

05 April 2024 - 15:28
by Staff Writer
Emphasising its dark side, the new Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack option is designed to offer a stealthy take on a refined and luxurious aesthetic. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Emphasising its dark side, the new Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack option is designed to offer a stealthy take on a refined and luxurious aesthetic. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Range Rover is offering a new Stealth Pack for its performance-orientated Sport model. 

Priced at R153,100 and available only on Dynamic SE derivatives, it gives the SUV’s exterior a sinister appearance, with Carpathian Grey premium metallic paintwork wrapped in a satin protective film. An Extended Black Pack applies a Narvik Black Gloss finish to the vehicle’s bonnet vents, lettering, lower front and rear bumpers and side sills.

Customers can specify the interior of their vehicle with Ebony or Light Windsor Leather. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Customers can specify the interior of their vehicle with Ebony or Light Windsor Leather. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Finishing things off is a set of gigantic 23-inch alloy wheels finished in Gloss Black, black brake calipers, front and rear privacy glass and a Narvik Black Gloss contrast roof.

Customers ticking the box on the Stealth Pack can specify the interior of their vehicle with Ebony or Light Windsor Leather. Both are available with Natural Black veneers.

Bold new Renault Captur is coming to Mzansi in 2025

Renault unveils an updated version of its second-generation Captur
Life
21 hours ago

Toyota India unveils new Urban Cruiser Taisor

The latest model spawned by the Toyota-Suzuki partnership is basically a reclothed version of the stylish Fronx
Life
1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz confirms prices of new E-Class to be launched in SA

The swoopy new CLE two-door coupe is also arriving in May
Life
4 days ago

Volvo bids farewell to diesel engines

The last diesel car off the production line is an XC90 luxury SUV headed for a museum
Life
1 week ago
