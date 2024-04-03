Life / Motoring

International Launch

Abarth unwraps 600e Scorpionissima for 75th year milestone

The all-electric crossover brims with sporting attitude and unique features

03 April 2024 - 10:36
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is sporty crossover with electric innards. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is sporty crossover with electric innards. Picture: SUPPLIED

Abarth celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024. The brand known as the “Scorpion” was founded by Italian Carlo Abarth. He was the sporting director of the Cisitalia racing team in 1947. The next year the first car manufacturer to invent and set up a one-make car racing series folded, prompting Abarth to take over Cisitalia’s assets, including a couple of Cisitalia 204s sports cars.

On March 31 1949, Abarth was founded in Bologna and Abarth’s astrological sign, Scorpio, was chosen as the company logo.

On its 75th anniversary the company reflects on its past exploits with the new all-electric Abarth 600e Scorpionissima. The 600e is the electric successor of the 500X and is powered by an electric motor that outputs 178kW and benefits from a mechanical limited slip differential, and racing contents.

Special decals, leather and alcantara give the new Abarth interior a sporty ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED
Special decals, leather and alcantara give the new Abarth interior a sporty ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED

The dashboard fascia has exclusive graphics and Abarth graphics, including the threatening Scorpion on the leather and alcantara-clad sports steering wheel. Sports seats are included as well as a tunnel pad cover for extra storage space in the cabin, while ambient light and a 10" infotainment system with Abarth specific graphics and performance measurement pages and a sound generator form part of the available features.

Our moles confirm that the special model will be on display in SA, and quite soon, but Stellantis SA says at this stage it can neither confirm nor deny the claims, or local availability.

Foundation backs emerging market EV push with $100m grant

The campaign aims to help countries including Brazil and SA go straight to electric
Life
22 hours ago

Mercedes-Benz confirms prices of new E-Class to be launched in SA

The swoopy new CLE two-door coupe is also arriving in May
Life
1 day ago

Petrol price increases in April but some diesel cuts

The department attributed the price adjustments to the average international product prices for petrol increasing
National
5 days ago

WATCH: Lamborghini’s iconic logo gets a revamp

The new design is redefined by a broader typeface and a more subtle hue
Life
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
REVIEW: Ford Everest Wildtrak is a luxurious ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Mercedes-Benz confirms prices of new E-Class to ...
Life / Motoring
3.
The ghosts of Prince Albert past
Life
4.
REVIEW: Omoda C5 290 GT is expressive and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Ford Ranger Platinum and Tremor models arrive in ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

China commerce minister to head to Europe to make EV case

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.