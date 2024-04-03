Abarth unwraps 600e Scorpionissima for 75th year milestone

The Abarth 600e Scorpionissima is sporty crossover with electric innards. Picture: SUPPLIED
Abarth celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024. The brand known as the “Scorpion” was founded by Italian Carlo Abarth. He was the sporting director of the Cisitalia racing team in 1947. The next year the first car manufacturer to invent and set up a one-make car racing series folded, prompting Abarth to take over Cisitalia’s assets, including a couple of Cisitalia 204s sports cars.
On March 31 1949, Abarth was founded in Bologna and Abarth’s astrological sign, Scorpio, was chosen as the company logo.
On its 75th anniversary the company reflects on its past exploits with the new all-electric Abarth 600e Scorpionissima. The 600e is the electric successor of the 500X and is powered by an electric motor that outputs 178kW and benefits from a mechanical limited slip differential, and racing contents.
Special decals, leather and alcantara give the new Abarth interior a sporty ambience. Picture: SUPPLIED
The dashboard fascia has exclusive graphics and Abarth graphics, including the threatening Scorpion on the leather and alcantara-clad sports steering wheel. Sports seats are included as well as a tunnel pad cover for extra storage space in the cabin, while ambient light and a 10" infotainment systemwith Abarth specific graphics and performance measurement pages and a sound generator form part of the available features.
Our moles confirm that the special model will be on display in SA, and quite soon, but Stellantis SA says at this stage it can neither confirm nor deny the claims, or local availability.
