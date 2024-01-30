George Old Car Show gets a German theme

A strong contingent of German marques will be on display at this year’s George Old Car Show. Picture: SUPPLIED
This year’s George Old Car Show has a special German theme to mark the arrival of the first motor vehicle on SA shores more than 100 years ago.
The 27th edition of the event — which takes place on February 10-11 at the Eden Technical College in George — will commemorate the arrival in early 1897 of a a Benz Velo. The car, manufactured by Carl Benz in Manheim, was put on display at the Berea Park sports field in Pretoria, with then President Paul Kruger one of the dignitaries.
He was offered a ride in the car and famously said, “No thank you, just now a dog might bark, and this thing might run away with me in it!”
Other noteworthy cars at this year’s event include the oldest original in SA — a1901 Benz Ideal — and the 1913 Tourer.
No fewer thaneight original 300SL sports carsfrom the 1950s and 1960s will take centre stage, along with a replica of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the world’s very first petrol-fuelled car.
From BMW visitors can expect to see the 319/2 from 1936 as well as the 1985 E30 333i, 90s 325iS and an the M3 from the mid-1990s.
Opel is another German marque that made motorsport history in SA during the late 1980s and 1990s. A couple of Kadett GSis, including a 16V model that made motorsport history as the “Superboss” will be on the show. A boxy 1962 Opel Kadett, as well as a Kapitan sedan from the 1950s are also on display.
A number of DKWs will also be on the field. These old-timers from 1965 are one of four manufacturers grouped in a joint venture known as Auto Union. Another of those companies was Audi. Legendary SA racer Sarel van der Merwe began his motor racing career in his mother’s DKW F12.
Another cherished German saloon is the 1960s Borgward, that was sold in SA from the mid-1950s until 1961.
No show featuring German motor engineering complete without a line-up ofVolkswagens. A number of Beetles will be on display, including a 1952 model that resides in George, as well Kombis and Karmann Ghia models plus various Porsches.
The UK, the US, Australia, Italy, France, Japan, Sweden, Canada, and Brazil will also be represented with marques such as the Ford Model Ts — including a rare Ford Model S from 1907 — Chevrolet, Plymouth, Studebaker, De Soto, Willys, Hudson, AMC and Hupmobile. A large contingent of MG sports cars, Triumphs, Jaguars, Morris Minors, Minis, and British Fords such as Cortinas, Anglias and Zephyrs will also be there.
Italian morsels include tasty Alfa Romeos — among them the rare Giulia and 1750 Berlina models, and a lone Ferrari 512 Testarossa.
Motorcycles include early models from the 1920s and 1930s, superbikes from the 1980s and Vespa scooters.
As is traditional at the event, there will also be a number of tractors and stationary engines, and all day drive-bys on the main field, as numerous club members show off their cars in action.
Food and drink will be on sale as well as an array of goods, including scale models of cars.
A replica of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen will also be on display. Picture: SUPPLIED
Discounted online tickets for Saturday cost R100 for adults, R80 for pensioners R50 for high-school scholars. Entry for children is free.
Ticket prices on Sunday are R80 for adults, R50 for pensioners, and R50 for scholars.
Ticket prices at the gate on Saturday are R120 for adults, R100 for pensioners R70 for high-school scholars, and free for children under 12. On Sunday the tickets cost R100 for adults, R70 for pensioners, and R70 for high-school scholars.
