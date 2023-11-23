Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

Aitekx RoboTruck is revealed as unabashed Tesla Cybertruck rival

23 November 2023 - 19:39
Love it or hate it, Aitekx's new RoboTruck 1T is here and unlike its Tesla doppelganger, it's actually on sale. Picture: SUPPLIED
The RoboTruck 1T SUV that was unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.

Instead, it’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation located in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence, clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.

The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck that was announced back in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.

The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a whole lot more including AI app options.

The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space that is 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.

The RoboTruck 1V is a family sized derivative that takes seven to eight passengers at a go. Picture: SUPPLIED
RoboTruck 1V

The company says it will soon showcase another RoboTruck in SUV guise. Instead of a load bay at the back, the 1V accommodates seven to eight passengers in three rows. 

The 1.9m-wide vehicle can be customised to client specifications, including battery energy options. These include single or dual electric motors, and though the company does not detail much technical information on this aspect, it does promise a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, top speed of 265km/h and an estimated driving range of 885km.

The RoboTruck 1V renders show a family bakkie for both industry and Las Vegas strip cruising. Picture: SUPPLIED
The company will share more information on launch, but for now order books for the RoboTruck 1T are open for US customers. Prices start at $59,000 (R1.1m) for the rear wheel drive model up to $99,000 (R1.85m) for the Robotruck 1T HyperAIX Sports Signature AWD. 

This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota instead of buying it

Kinto One makes it cheaper to put a car in your garage, as long as you don't mind not owning it
Life
8 hours ago

Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025

Sixth-generation model refines its offering of practicality for both on- and off-road conditions
Life
2 days ago

REVIEW | New five-door Suzuki Jimny grows up but retains its charm

With a much larger boot and two extra doors the petite 4x4 becomes a more practical SUV
Life
3 days ago

VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA

Four ID.Buzz Cargo vans will operate from the DHL Express Service Centres
Life
1 day ago
