Aitekx RoboTruck is revealed as unabashed Tesla Cybertruck rival

Love it or hate it, Aitekx's new RoboTruck 1T is here and unlike its Tesla doppelganger, it's actually on sale. Picture: SUPPLIED
The RoboTruck 1T SUV that was unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.
Instead, it’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation located in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence, clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.
The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck that was announced back in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.
The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a whole lot more including AI app options.
The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space that is 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.
The RoboTruck 1V is a family sized derivative that takes seven to eight passengers at a go. Picture: SUPPLIED
RoboTruck 1V
The company says it will soon showcase another RoboTruck in SUV guise. Instead of a load bay at the back, the 1V accommodates seven to eight passengers in three rows.
The 1.9m-wide vehicle can be customised to client specifications, including battery energy options. These include single or dual electric motors, and though the company does not detail much technical information on this aspect, it does promise a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, top speed of 265km/h and an estimated driving range of 885km.
The RoboTruck 1V renders show a family bakkie for both industry and Las Vegas strip cruising. Picture: SUPPLIED
The company will share more information on launch, but for now order books for the RoboTruck 1T are open for US customers. Prices start at $59,000 (R1.1m) for the rear wheel drive model up to $99,000 (R1.85m) for the Robotruck 1T HyperAIX Sports Signature AWD.
NEW MODELS
Aitekx RoboTruck is revealed as unabashed Tesla Cybertruck rival
The RoboTruck 1T SUV that was unveiled at this week's Los Angeles Auto Show is not built by Tesla as you’d expect, even if it looks a lot like Elon Musk’s contentious Cybertruck.
Instead, it’s manufactured by Aitekx, a US corporation located in California. The company says it’s dedicated to versatile artificial intelligence, clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing.
The RoboTruck 1T bakkie is openly inspired by Musk’s Cybertruck that was announced back in 2019, and its maker says it’s suited to a wide range of applications for family or commercial use.
The RoboTruck offers a caboodle of specifications, from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, a single cab version, three- or four-person camping packages, hawk doors and a whole lot more including AI app options.
The RoboTruck 1T is a midsize pickup with many customisation selections and large cargo space that is 1.9m long. It has multiple-functions as a sports/off-roader or traveller/handyman options.
RoboTruck 1V
The company says it will soon showcase another RoboTruck in SUV guise. Instead of a load bay at the back, the 1V accommodates seven to eight passengers in three rows.
The 1.9m-wide vehicle can be customised to client specifications, including battery energy options. These include single or dual electric motors, and though the company does not detail much technical information on this aspect, it does promise a 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds, top speed of 265km/h and an estimated driving range of 885km.
The company will share more information on launch, but for now order books for the RoboTruck 1T are open for US customers. Prices start at $59,000 (R1.1m) for the rear wheel drive model up to $99,000 (R1.85m) for the Robotruck 1T HyperAIX Sports Signature AWD.
This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota instead of buying it
Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025
REVIEW | New five-door Suzuki Jimny grows up but retains its charm
VW partners with DHL Express for test of electric vans in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Reborn BMW CSL Batmobile goes on auction
Ford Ranger and VW Amarok jointly claim world bakkie of year title
This is what it costs to subscribe to a Toyota instead of buying it
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.