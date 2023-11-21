Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025

The new Forester will be available initially available with a carry-over 2.5l petrol engine. A hybrid version is expected in 2026. Picture: SUPPLIED
The sixth-generation Subaru Forester has debuted with new styling, improved driving performance, and advanced safety features — the latter bolstered by a 10% increase in body rigidity.
The car will be initially sold in the US before entering other markets such as Australia and SA, according to the local company.
The new Subaru Forester launches in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trim levels, and it’s expected to arrive in SA sometime in 2025.
The SUV remains loyal to offering a package styled for modern tastes but with grittier intent thrown in via its symmetrical AWD system, a hallmark of the range since debuting back in 1997.
Driving refinement is improved through a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, and the latest generation of EyeSight, Subaru’s driver assist technology system. The latter has a wider field of view, updated control software and an Emergency Stop Assist feature.
The feature intervenes if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using the Adaptive Cruise Control. The car will use its addition of an electric brake booster to stop, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. Thereafter Subaru starlink connected services will place calls to emergency services on your behalf. It's standard fitment across all models.
The interior of the 2025 Subaru Forester, from leather upholstery to wireless charging.
Power is provided by Subaru’s flat-four 2.5l petrol engine delivering 134kW and 241Nm to 19-inch alloy wheels. The alloys can be had in dark grey with machine-finish accents on the Forester Touring model and in a bronze finish on the Forester Sport. A quieter Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) manages the outputs.
Revisions to the all-wheel drive system include faster response time to terrain changes, while X-Mode with hill descent control for automatic steep incline modulation is retained. More agile handling, a smoother ride and better control both on- and off-road is also promised.
Inside the cabin is a new 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system available in some trim levels. The front seats have a more supportive design, and the car is now available standard with a rear seat reminder to help prevent child and pet entrapment.
The Forester continues to mix rugged SUV functionality with urban requirements. Picture: SUPPLIED
The climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats instead of the entire cabin for improved comfort and fuel economy.
In the Forester Touring trim, amenities include two-tone leather-trimmed upholstery with ultrasuede inserts, a panoramic roof, heated front and rear seats and a Harman Kardon audio system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
International Launch
Latest Subaru Forester expected in SA in 2025
Sixth-generation model refines its offering of practicality for both on- and off-road conditions
The sixth-generation Subaru Forester has debuted with new styling, improved driving performance, and advanced safety features — the latter bolstered by a 10% increase in body rigidity.
The car will be initially sold in the US before entering other markets such as Australia and SA, according to the local company.
The new Subaru Forester launches in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring trim levels, and it’s expected to arrive in SA sometime in 2025.
The SUV remains loyal to offering a package styled for modern tastes but with grittier intent thrown in via its symmetrical AWD system, a hallmark of the range since debuting back in 1997.
Driving refinement is improved through a dual-pinion electronic power steering rack, and the latest generation of EyeSight, Subaru’s driver assist technology system. The latter has a wider field of view, updated control software and an Emergency Stop Assist feature.
The feature intervenes if the driver becomes unresponsive to warnings while using the Adaptive Cruise Control. The car will use its addition of an electric brake booster to stop, activate the hazard lights, and unlock the doors. Thereafter Subaru starlink connected services will place calls to emergency services on your behalf. It's standard fitment across all models.
The interior of the 2025 Subaru Forester, from leather upholstery to wireless charging.
Power is provided by Subaru’s flat-four 2.5l petrol engine delivering 134kW and 241Nm to 19-inch alloy wheels. The alloys can be had in dark grey with machine-finish accents on the Forester Touring model and in a bronze finish on the Forester Sport. A quieter Lineartronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) manages the outputs.
Revisions to the all-wheel drive system include faster response time to terrain changes, while X-Mode with hill descent control for automatic steep incline modulation is retained. More agile handling, a smoother ride and better control both on- and off-road is also promised.
Inside the cabin is a new 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system available in some trim levels. The front seats have a more supportive design, and the car is now available standard with a rear seat reminder to help prevent child and pet entrapment.
The climate control system has been updated to focus on occupied seats instead of the entire cabin for improved comfort and fuel economy.
In the Forester Touring trim, amenities include two-tone leather-trimmed upholstery with ultrasuede inserts, a panoramic roof, heated front and rear seats and a Harman Kardon audio system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.
mpyanep@arena.africa
Toyota tops auto rankings in best 100 global brands
Lewis Hamilton’s 2013 Mercedes sets new R343m auction record for an F1 car
REVIEW | New five-door Suzuki Jimny grows up but retains its charm
Porsche Turbo models to get exclusive colour and crest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.