Upcoming Renault hybrids endurance tested on local track

The stylish Renault Arkana E-Tech Hybrid coupe-crossover will debut in SA sometime in 2024. Picture: RYAN DE VILLIERS
Renault SA chose the unorthodox route of an eight-hour endurance race for motoring journalists at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria to showcase the fuel consumption potential of its new Arkana E-Tech Hybrid and Captur E-Tech hybrid crossovers.
These models aren’t yet on sale in SA, but the Arkana is on course for a local launch some time in 2024 to compete with hybrid versions of the Haval Jolion and Toyota Corolla Cross.
The winner of the endurance event was chosen by driving the most laps with the least fuel used, thus a good team strategy was crucial at the beginning. The ploy can change at a moment’s notice in reaction to what the opposition is doing. There were four cars with four team members each, and in our case the master plan was to drop our Arkana hybrid’s averages early on.
Renault says the Arkana hybrid averages 4.6l/100km and being the fourth driver of our red Arkana, the fuel consumption displayed was an impressive 5.9l/100km when my first driving stint began. Within a lap of the 2.4km long track the Bluetooth telephony chimed in the grim news from the pits: “We are nine laps behind. We need you to overtake as many cars as possible.”
Our rivals were on a different plan to ours, averaging higher speeds earlier thus lapping us numerous times to open a wide gap.I went on the hunt with full knowledge that this would reverse our consumption gains.
The spacious cabin offered comfort during the eight hour endurance race. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Arkana hybrid’s total system outputs are 67kW and 148Nm from a 1.6l four-cylinder petrol engine, an e-engine and a high-voltage starter generator that can operate independently or in unison. It has regenerative braking and a 1.2kWh battery it uses for the selectable full EV mode in low-speed driving conditions.
The car has an automatic gearbox with Eco, MySense and Sport modes. Sticking to the Eco, I ended my first stint with three laps regained and the fuel consumption at 7.0l/100km.
The telemetry showed the team still needed to pull out seven laps. The other teams were lapping the track at an average of 1 min:50 sec, a brilliant race-winning pace. Our team was fast, but sinking.
Decision time. At the current pace and with rival teams seemingly in saving mode, the calculations showed more laps could be recouped an hour before the 6pm race cut-off time. Continuing with the blitz would decimate the contents in our tank, and with victory now firmly out of reach, the only salvageable points were probably the most laps driven, or the fastest lap of the race.
We continued driving the Arkana Hybrid at eight-tenths until the chequered flag, and the results confirmed our predictions and flawed strategy. Our team came last, averaging 8.4l/100km. We set the fastest lap, though, a 1 min: 30 seconds. The bigger takeaway point was driving the Arkana hybrid for an estimated 800km mostly on a hot-trot without encountering technical issues and consuming less that 10l/100km. This bodes well for good fuel consumption on daily drives, especially in these days of high fuel prices.
The Renault Captur is also available in E-Tech hybrid guise, though
Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid
A lucky draw system paired teams with their cars and I didn’t get to drive the Captur E-Tech Hybrid.
It is based on the Captur compact crossover launched in SA recently in 1.3l petrol turbo guises but uses the 1.6l four-cylinder hybrid system of the larger Arkana E-Tech Hybrid for a claimed fuel consumption of 5.0l/100km.
Renault says it the Captur E-Tech Hybrid is unlikely to be offered for local sale.
