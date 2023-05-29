Renault Captur impresses as an urban romper

Traders rein in bets Turkey will end some of its unconventional economic policies driven by Erdogan
The Renault Captur was launched as a range in 2013 when the crossover genre was starting to capture the imaginations of buyers who relished the extended practicality over conventional hatchbacks. (Fun fact: this model is known as the Renault Samsung in South Korea.)
At first glance, the second-generation Renault Captur looks related to its predecessor, but the styling touch-ups leave it looking a lot like a Clio with a jacked-up suspension. Just as with its hatch cousin, a crisp new wind is blowing inside and out the new Captur.
It recently went on sale in SA initially as a two-car range offering, including the Turbo Zen specification that costs R454,999. On test is the higher-specced R499,999 Turbo Intens, which will be with us for the next three months. It is identified through chrome decorations inside the bumpers and as a belt line running below the glass house.
The spacious cabin has a large colour touchscreen main display, and comfy seats covered in partial cloth and artificial leather. The views from inside are good. It is ergonomically excellent thanks to clever placement of switchgear such as the volume stack and menu control stalk behind the multifunction steering wheel.
It also has flappy paddle gearshifters, and a steering wheel warmer. Cruise control, speed limiter and other menu buttons are integrated on the steering wheel for easy access.
Boot space is 404l with the seats up, and 1,275l when folded. This is generous by compact crossover standards, but I have yet to test if it can swallow family-sized luggage for a typical holiday outing.
The Turbo Intens model gets a high level of standard safety including lane change blind spot warning, high beam assist and lane departure warning.
The Captur, an amiable travel buddy, proved quiet and refined during its first long-distance interprovincial drive. Both models are powered by a 1.3l turbo petrol four-cylinder motor with outputs of 113kW and 270Nm paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic driving the front wheels. There is no manual option and both have driving modes of eco, sport and neutral.
It has good acceleration and holds highway speeds well without being unduly affected by hills. Renault claims 9.6 sec from 0-100km/h and a 193km/h top speed, but we may have struck gold elsewhere. Its maker says average fuel consumption is a low 6.6l/100km, and the test car is achieving an even better 6.4l/100km on the highway and daily work and school runs.
It darts around the metropolis with ease and I am using the Android auto capability to its fullest to find ways to dodge taxis and congested routes led by the map display, with an AI assistant that dispatches orders through the Bluetooth-enabled speakers.
Crossing over to the gravel roads is yet to happen. It will be interesting to note its dirt road poise and damping, and whether dust creeps into the cabin.
The Captur recognises the key card in your pocket and automatically unlocks the doors on approach. It is a nice touch that also works in reverse, automatically locking the doors as you walk away.
The Captur is one of the most competitively priced cars in a busy compact crossover segment, though its 45,000km service plan is shorter than most rivals.
There are more choices, including the larger Haval Jolion, H6 and even the seven-seat Chery Tiggo 8 Pro for similar money. We have three months to conclude on a verdict, but it already feels competitive enough.
Tech specsCapacity: 1.3lPower: 113kWTorque: 270Nm
TransmissionType: Seven-speed auto
DrivetrainType: Front-wheel drive
Performance (claimed)Top speed: 193km/h0-100km/h: 9.6 seconds Fuel consumption: 6.6l/100km (claimed), 6.4l/100km (as tested)Emissions: 149g/km
Standard featuresNavigation, cruise control, auto on/off lights, high beam assist, LED daytime running lights, rain sensor wipers, climate control, USB A&C ports, touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, engine modes, remote lock & unlock, steering wheel heater, lane departure warning, six airbags, brake assist, stability control, ABS brakes
Cost of ownershipWarranty: Five years/150,000kmService plan: Three years/45,000kmPrice: R499,999Lease*: R11,091 per month* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
Renault Captur Turbo IntensWE LIKE: Styling, fuel consumption, featuresWE DISLIKE: Short service planVERDICT: Compelling choice despite an avalanche of alternatives
Motor News star rating*****Design***Performance*****Economy****Ride/handling****Safety****Value For Money****Overall
CompetitionHaval Jolion 1.5T S Super Luxury, 130kW/270Nm — R479,950Mitsubishi ASX 2.0 Aspire, 110kW/197Nm — R469,995Mazda CX-3 2.0 Individual, 115kW/206Nm — R511,600Kia Seltos 1.4T-GDI GT Line, 103kW/242Nm — R523,995Opel Mokka 1.2T GS line, 96kW/230Nm — R545,900Peugeot 2008 1.2T GT, 96kW/230Nm — R544,900Jeep Renegade 1.4T Limited, 103kW/230Nm — R560,900Volkswagen T-Roc 1.4 TSI Design, 110kW/250Nm — R586,600
