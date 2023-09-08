Electric four-door Lotus Emeya debuts in New York
The top model of the electric hyper GT accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds
After teasing its newest car, Lotus finally unveiled the new Emeya at a glitzy function New York. It's a fully electric four-door, and four-seater hyper-GT of which the top specification R model has a total system output of 675kW and 985Nm of torque. The entry-level models produce 450kW and all are powered by dual electric motors for an all-wheel drive set up.
The power is enough to propel the Emeya R from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds, which is blindingly quick. For context, we previously tested the potent Porsche 911 GT2 RS to 2.88 seconds, though the new car is a rival to the Porsche Taycan. Top speed is a relatively modest 256km/h and a race-grade braking system is said to be integrated...
