LOCAL LAUNCH
Suzuki Fronx SUV lands in SA with attractive prices
The budget crossover feeds the market's seemingly insatiable appetite for these types of vehicles
Suzuki SA has unveiled the Fronx, a budget-priced crossover based on the recently launched Baleno hatchback.
The Japanese brand has grown to become the country’s third most popular marque behind Toyota and Volkswagen, and with its edgy styling and competitive pricing the Fronx looks poised to further boost Suzuki’s sales. In a local market that seemingly has an unquenchable appetite for compact SUVs, the new Fronx lands in local showrooms in a range of four models priced from R279,900 to R335,900.
At 3,995mm in length it is a competitor to crossovers such as the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300 in a segment for high-riding cars about 4m in length.
Imported from India, the Fronx is essentially a replacement for the recently discontinued Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was a strong seller for the brand. In price and size it slots into Suzuki’s line-up between the pint-sized Ignis and the larger Grand Vitara.
Under the skin, the car shares its basic platform with the new Swift and Baleno and is one of the first new model ranges with Suzuki’s new Crafted Futurism design language. This includes an upright, imposing front grille, a coupé-like sloping roofline and LED head- and tail lamps. On the GLX model, the tail lamps are connected by an LED light bar that runs the length of the vehicle.
Large wheels, new exterior colours and crystal-inspired daytime running lights round off a design that stands out much more than the Baleno donor vehicle. Roof rails, daytime running lights and alloy wheels complete the picture on all models.
The cabin is equipped with a large, high-definition touchscreen that offers more than 40 connected vehicle functions and high gloss metal highlights.
The boot is a useful 304l in size with a full-sized 16” spare wheel, expanding to 605l with the rear seatback folded forward.
A 170mm ground clearance and high-profile 195/60 tyres makes the Fronx suited to gravel and potholed roads.
All four versions are front-wheel drives and powered by Suzuki’s familiar 1.5l normally aspirated petrol engine with outputs of 77kW and 138Nm. Weighing just 1,010kg, the Fronx has a favourable power-to-weight ratio. There is a choice of four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmissions, in both entry-level GL and higher-specced GLX guises.
The GL comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, a multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, height-adjustable steering, a 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, electric windows, automatic climate control with rear-seat ventilation, central locking and USB charging points for smart devices.
The GLX guise adds features such as reach-adjustment to the steering, keyless entry with push-button start, wireless charging in the centre console, head-up display, dual vanity mirrors with illumination in the sun visors and additional lighting in the glove compartment and front footwells.
The GLX also benefits from a larger 9-inch infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, a full colour information screen in the instrument cluster, and silver trim accents in the cabin.
All versions have at least two airbags, stability control, ABS brakes, hill hold control and Isofix child seat anchors. The GLX adds front side airbags and side curtain airbags to the safety mix.
PRICES:
Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GL — R279,900
Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GL auto — R299,900
Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX — R315,900
Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX auto — R335,900
Includes a five-year/200,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and four-year/60,000km service plan.