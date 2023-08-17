Suzuki Fronx SUV lands in SA with attractive prices

Suzuki SA has unveiled the Fronx, a budget-priced crossover based on the recently launched Baleno hatchback.

The Japanese brand has grown to become the country’s third most popular marque behind Toyota and Volkswagen, and with its edgy styling and competitive pricing the Fronx looks poised to further boost Suzuki’s sales. In a local market that seemingly has an unquenchable appetite for compact SUVs, the new Fronx lands in local showrooms in a range of four models priced from R279,900 to R335,900.

At 3,995mm in length it is a competitor to crossovers such as the Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Mahindra XUV300 in a segment for high-riding cars about 4m in length.

Imported from India, the Fronx is essentially a replacement for the recently discontinued Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which was a strong seller for the brand. In price and size it slots into Suzuki’s line-up between the pint-sized Ignis and the larger Grand Vitara.

Under the skin, the car shares its basic platform with the new Swift and Baleno and is one of the first new model ranges with Suzuki’s new Crafted Futurism design language. This includes an upright, imposing front grille, a coupé-like sloping roofline and LED head- and tail lamps. On the GLX model, the tail lamps are connected by an LED light bar that runs the length of the vehicle.

Large wheels, new exterior colours and crystal-inspired daytime running lights round off a design that stands out much more than the Baleno donor vehicle. Roof rails, daytime running lights and alloy wheels complete the picture on all models.

The cabin is equipped with a large, high-definition touchscreen that offers more than 40 connected vehicle functions and high gloss metal highlights.