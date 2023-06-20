Companies

Rivian to adopt Tesla’s charging standard

Customer access to biggest US network will allay fear of being stranded when batteries run out of power

20 June 2023 - 16:34 Abhirup Roy
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco — Electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian said it has agreed to adopt Tesla’s charging standard, giving customers access to the biggest US charging network and adding momentum to Tesla’s bid to set the industry standard.

Customers of Rivian, which has its own small network of fast chargers, will be able to access 12,000 Tesla Superchargers with adapters in the US and Canada as early as spring 2024, the company said. Rivian also said it would make a Tesla-style charging port standard on its vehicles, starting in 2025.

Tesla has struck comparable deals in recent weeks with General Motors (GM) and Ford. While other carmakers get access to Tesla’s charging network, Tesla stands to profit from selling power to a bigger group of EV drivers.

The share price of Irvine, based in Rivian, California, rose about 3% in premarket trading. Tesla’s share price, up more than 40% since late May when the leading US EV maker announced its deal with Ford, was 0.5% higher.

Carmakers need access to reliable charging to allay customer fear of being stranded when a battery runs out of power, but most, with the exception of Tesla, have stayed away from building their own networks.

Installing and maintaining a network of chargers requires substantial investment for still-limited returns because of the relatively small number of EV makers other than Tesla have on the road, say analysts.

Tesla’s Superchargers account for about 60% of the total fast chargers available in the US, according to US department of energy.

Services and other revenue, which includes the fees for using Tesla’s Superchargers, made up just under 10% of revenue in the past quarter. The company does not break out charging revenue alone.

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said in a statement the deal would enable buyers of Rivian electric pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles to “leverage Tesla’s expansive Supercharger network”.

Tesla has made major strides in displacing a rival standard known as the Combined Charging System (CCS) that had the earlier backing of the Biden administration, which is offering $7.5bn in funding to speed the deployment of EV chargers in the US.

Qualifying for some of that federal money had required Tesla to open up its network for charging.

Tesla’s charging standard had been proprietary until November, when it made the design and specifications public and rebranded the technology as the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

“It’s great to see the industry coming together to adopt the North American Charging Standard,” Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure, Rebecca Tinucci, said in a statement.

Manufacturers and operators of CCS chargers such as ABB E-mobility North America, a unit of Swiss industrial firm ABB, Tritium DCFC, EVgo and FreeWire have raced to announce the addition of NACS plugs to their charging stations since the Ford and GM announcements.

Rivian, which makes the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, will continue to expand its own charging network, the company said. The company had previously said it plans to build more than 3,500 charging stations.

China, the world’s largest market for EVs, has its own charging standard. Carmakers in Japan such as Toyota and Nissan have pushed another standard known as CHAdeMo.

Reuters

Toyota plans EVs with a 1,000km range

Japanese carmaker wants to win over consumers with electric vehicles that can drive further and charge faster
Life
1 week ago

Why Toyota is chasing Tesla’s gigacasting technology

Technology promises production efficiency but may push up cost of repairing an EV after an accident
Companies
6 days ago

Stand by for Volvo’s EX30 — SA’s most affordable electric SUV

Though small in size, the fully electric SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds
Life
1 week ago
