LETTER: Unions not above the law

Police in Nyanga during the taxi strike in Cape Town last week. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
The Santaco minibus taxi strike in the Western Cape and the ongoing strike by municipal workers’ union Samwu in the Tshwane metro again put the spotlight sharply on the role of trade unions in domestic instability.
The unions need to realise that they not only play an important role in the workplace, but also in society and the economy. We cannot separate the socioeconomic issues that play out in the community from issues directly related to the workplace.
Poor service delivery (unroadworthy vehicles for service delivery) can in many cases be traced back to underperformance of trade union members. This contributes to sporadic unrest in communities and even culminates in violent industrial action.
Unions are not above the law. This was highlighted in the case of In2Food (Pty) Ltd v Fawu, Madisha RS and 470 others, of March 2013. The court said: “The time has come in our labour relations history that unions are held responsible for the actions of their members. For too long unions have washed their hands of the violent actions of their members.”
Union bosses should fulfil the role of change agents and accept co-responsibility for maintaining and promoting stability in and outside the work environment. The sustainability of their businesses obviously remains a top priority, but interwoven with this is the necessity of joint responsibility and corporate citizenship. Long-term collective agreements should take precedence over agreements for financial benefits over the short term.
Given poor service delivery that is curtailing economic growth, trade unions must act responsibly in their engagement with other role players and negotiating parties. Existing community projects must be visibly supported and new ones even initiated. The community is bigger than the workplace. It's time for union bosses to make a move to the long-term benefit of their members.
Joe Kleinhans Annlin
LETTER: Unions not above the law
Unions not only play an important role in the workplace, but also in society and the economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.