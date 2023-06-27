Life / Motoring

International Launch

Toyota’s new CH-R is daring and undaunted

The latest offering is just as radical and eye-catching as the first generation back in 2016

27 June 2023 - 16:55 Motor News Reporter
The new Toyota CH-R is just as radical and eye-catching as the first model introduced in 2014. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Toyota CH-R is just as radical and eye-catching as the first model introduced in 2014. Picture: SUPPLIED

Toyota has unveiled the CH-R its latest offering in the chic C-SUV crossover segment. At the time of the model’s launch back in 2016, the company described it as a car that is willing to compromise and not afraid to stand out, and the latest offering  is just as radical and eye-catching.

The production model remains faithful to the Toyota C-HR prologue concept car of 2022. A look of aerodynamic efficiency is achieved, and it wears the company’s latest SUV corporate suite of keener and piercing frontal treatments introduced by the all-electric bZ4X and new Prius.

Interlocking shapes and diamond-cut character lines enhance the coupe shape, while flush door handles feature on a Toyota for the first time, with tighter shut lines for the panels, cameras, radar, and headlight washers. Short overhangs and large wheels up to 20-inch diameter boost the posture, while a new bi-tone paint design that extends the contrast black roof down to the rear bumper is an option.

Inside, a seamless, intuitive, and personalised user experience has been designed. It’s a connected in-car ecosystem where customers can use an app on their phone, a touchscreen or voice commands to control a range of functions. 

A driver’s preferred settings for seat position, digital instrument display, head-up display and multimedia screen are automatically applied upon entry, and a 12.3-inch fully digital and touch-operated display with sharper graphics, a smartphone digital key, ambient lighting, audio and visual alerts are part of the tech list.

The C-HR cabin is enhanced with new materials, brighter screens and smartphone connectivity. Picture: SUPPLIED
The C-HR cabin is enhanced with new materials, brighter screens and smartphone connectivity. Picture: SUPPLIED

Wireless smartphone connection and a smartphone app for remote control of functions including the air-conditioning system and fully remote parking are among the hi-tech tricks.

Power train choices at launch comprise 1.8l and 2.0l hybrid electrics, and a 2.0l plug-in hybrid. The 2.0l HEV variant will also be available with all-wheel drive for added traction and cornering stability.

All versions have the latest Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features with over-the-air software updates. The safety package includes lane change assist, front cross traffic alert, a driver monitor camera, automatic high-beam, and hands-free driving in stop-start traffic jam.

Acceleration suppression slows any sudden use of the throttle when risk of a collision with a vehicle ahead is detected, while proactive driving assist works at low speeds for smooth deceleration when the driver comes off the throttle.

The C-HR is introduced with two models. The High Premiere Edition model has a signature Sulphur bi-tone exterior, perforated leather seats with contrast sulphur stitching, a head-up display and a panoramic roof.

The C-HR’s bi-tone paint scheme is daring, though optional. Picture: SUPPLIED
The C-HR’s bi-tone paint scheme is daring, though optional. Picture: SUPPLIED

A GR Sport Premiere Edition with GR styling details boasts a G-mesh pattern grille, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, GR badging and sports front seats with an embossed GR logo. The sporty model has unique specs and looks such as a head-up display, JBL premium audio system and precious silver in the bi-tone execution.

Toyota SA hasn’t confirmed yet whether the new C-HR will be sold locally.

Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler sentenced for diesel fraud scandal

Munich court hands Rupert Stadler a suspended sentence and €1.1m fine
Life
7 hours ago

Fiat says goodbye to grey cars

The Italian car brand says mobility is going to be more colourful and cheerful
Life
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE: Updated Alfa Romeo Stelvio is still about the curves

A facelift peps up the Italian SUV and its driving appeal hasn’t been blunted by age
Life
1 day ago

Toyota to make a Lamborghini-rivalling sports car

The vehicle will be based on the outlandish GR GT3 concept shown at the 2022 Tokyo motor show
Life
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Oppenheimer missed opportunities to ...
Life / Books
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Toyota to make a Lamborghini-rivalling sports car
Life / Motoring
4.
Beijing X55 arrives with eye-catching style and ...
Life / Motoring
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine labels do not always tell ...
Life

Related Articles

Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler sentenced for diesel fraud scandal

Life / Motoring

Fiat says goodbye to grey cars

Life / Motoring

Carmakers owe millions for emissions cheating devices, German court rules

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.