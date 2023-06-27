Toyota’s new CH-R is daring and undaunted

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Toyota has unveiled the CH-R its latest offering in the chic C-SUV crossover segment. At the time of the model’s launch back in 2016, the company described it as a car that is willing to compromise and not afraid to stand out, and the latest offering is just as radical and eye-catching.
The production model remains faithful to the Toyota C-HR prologue concept car of 2022. A look of aerodynamic efficiency is achieved, and it wears the company’s latest SUV corporate suite of keener and piercing frontal treatments introduced by the all-electric bZ4X and new Prius.
Interlocking shapes and diamond-cut character lines enhance the coupe shape, while flush door handles feature on a Toyota for the first time, with tighter shut lines for the panels, cameras, radar, and headlight washers. Short overhangs and large wheels up to 20-inch diameter boost the posture, while a new bi-tone paint design that extends the contrast black roof down to the rear bumper is an option.
Inside, a seamless, intuitive, and personalised user experience has been designed. It’s a connected in-car ecosystem where customers can use an app on their phone, a touchscreen or voice commands to control a range of functions.
A driver’s preferred settings for seat position, digital instrument display, head-up display and multimedia screen are automatically applied upon entry, and a 12.3-inch fully digital and touch-operated display with sharper graphics, a smartphone digital key, ambient lighting, audio and visual alerts are part of the tech list.
Wireless smartphone connection and a smartphone app for remote control of functions including the air-conditioning system and fully remote parking are among the hi-tech tricks.
Power train choices at launch comprise 1.8l and 2.0l hybrid electrics, and a 2.0l plug-in hybrid. The 2.0l HEV variant will also be available with all-wheel drive for added traction and cornering stability.
All versions have the latest Toyota Safety Sense driver assistance features with over-the-air software updates. The safety package includes lane change assist, front cross traffic alert, a driver monitor camera, automatic high-beam, and hands-free driving in stop-start traffic jam.
Acceleration suppression slows any sudden use of the throttle when risk of a collision with a vehicle ahead is detected, while proactive driving assist works at low speeds for smooth deceleration when the driver comes off the throttle.
The C-HR is introduced with two models. The High Premiere Edition model has a signature Sulphur bi-tone exterior, perforated leather seats with contrast sulphur stitching, a head-up display and a panoramic roof.
A GR Sport Premiere Edition with GR styling details boasts a G-mesh pattern grille, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, GR badging and sports front seats with an embossed GR logo. The sporty model has unique specs and looks such as a head-up display, JBL premium audio system and precious silver in the bi-tone execution.
Toyota SA hasn’t confirmed yet whether the new C-HR will be sold locally.
International Launch
