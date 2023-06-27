Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Functionally SA was better under the Nats, but politically SA was a dictatorship
Some now say SA was better off under apartheid than under the ANC. It could be true that under the National Party (NP) people of all races felt safer in their homes, but blacks were more scared of the government than of criminals.
Structurally and functionally SA was better under the NP, but politically it was a dictatorship. You couldn’t call PW Botha an idiot and not disappear for a little “corrective therapy”. More organised governance could never justify the evils of apartheid.
Unfortunately, black South Africans were sold the lie that under the ANC they would have political and economic emancipation. What they got instead was governance by a vacuous money-eating machine that has reconfigured SA so that it will take hundreds of years before economic emancipation takes place, if ever.
I’m not discounting that many hardworking, bright black South Africans have been able to claw their way out of poverty and into middle- to upper-class lifestyles. But middle- to high-income South Africans of any race are still vastly outnumbered by the poor.
This situation could have been significantly improved had the ANC been a party with integrity and foresight.
Kgagudi Kay SeloaneVia email
LETTER: Black South Africans were sold a lie by the ANC
Functionally SA was better under the Nats, but politically it was a dictatorship
