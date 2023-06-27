Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler sentenced for diesel fraud scandal

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Functionally SA was better under the Nats, but politically SA was a dictatorship
Pandemic exposed structural inequities that existed long before the coronavirus engulfed the world, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s property writer, Joan Muller
Stats SA data shows there was a decrease across various sectors, though there were job gains in some sectors
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Call for help as big companies eclipse smaller players in India’s rapidly growing solar power market
Elton Jantjies was recalled to the Bok team last week as management thought Pollard might not be ready to play in the shortened championship
The new Opel 'Blitz' emblem will debut on cars in 2024
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler was handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months by a Munich court on Tuesday for fraud by negligence in the 2015 diesel scandal, becoming the first former Volkswagen board member to receive such a sentence.
The former boss was fined €1.1m, which will go to the state treasury and nongovernmental organisations, the court said.
The sentence is in the middle of the 1.5-2 year time frame the judge had said the former CEO would face if he confessed to the charge.
His lawyer, Ulrike Thole-Groll, said in May that Stadler did not know that vehicles had been manipulated and buyers had been harmed, but recognised it was a possibility and accepted that there was a need for more care.
Prosecutors had originally wanted a €2m fine, citing Stadler's salaries at Audi and Volkswagen and his financial and real-estate assets.
Stadler’s trial, one of the most prominent court proceedings in the aftermath of the diesel scandal, has been ongoing since 2020. In 2015, Audi’s parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.
According to prosecutors, engineers manipulated engines in such a way that they complied with legal exhaust emission values on the test bench but not on the road. Stadler was accused of failing to stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the scandal became known.
He had previously rejected the allegations.
Former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz, also on trial with Stadler, was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence with a €400,000 fine, while the third defendant — engineer Giovanni P — was handed a year and nine months and a €50,000 fine.
The prosecutor’s office and the accused can appeal until July 4.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler sentenced for diesel fraud scandal
Munich court hands Rupert Stadler a suspended sentence and €1.1m fine
Former Audi boss Rupert Stadler was handed a suspended sentence of one year and nine months by a Munich court on Tuesday for fraud by negligence in the 2015 diesel scandal, becoming the first former Volkswagen board member to receive such a sentence.
The former boss was fined €1.1m, which will go to the state treasury and nongovernmental organisations, the court said.
The sentence is in the middle of the 1.5-2 year time frame the judge had said the former CEO would face if he confessed to the charge.
His lawyer, Ulrike Thole-Groll, said in May that Stadler did not know that vehicles had been manipulated and buyers had been harmed, but recognised it was a possibility and accepted that there was a need for more care.
Prosecutors had originally wanted a €2m fine, citing Stadler's salaries at Audi and Volkswagen and his financial and real-estate assets.
Stadler’s trial, one of the most prominent court proceedings in the aftermath of the diesel scandal, has been ongoing since 2020. In 2015, Audi’s parent group Volkswagen and Audi admitted to having used illegal software to cheat on emissions tests.
According to prosecutors, engineers manipulated engines in such a way that they complied with legal exhaust emission values on the test bench but not on the road. Stadler was accused of failing to stop the sale of the manipulated cars after the scandal became known.
He had previously rejected the allegations.
Former Audi executive Wolfgang Hatz, also on trial with Stadler, was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence with a €400,000 fine, while the third defendant — engineer Giovanni P — was handed a year and nine months and a €50,000 fine.
The prosecutor’s office and the accused can appeal until July 4.
Reuters
Carmakers owe millions for emissions cheating devices, German court rules
Audi Driving Experience returns to SA
REVIEW: BMW 320d hits a sporty sweet spot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.